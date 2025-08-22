Pageant of the Masters ‘magic show’ entertains and educates

Pageant of the Masters director Diane Challis Davy and show narrator Richard Doyle, from left, in the production booth at the Irvine Bowl on Wednesday.

The Pageant of the Masters is “nothing if not a magic show,” Dan Duling, the longtime scriptwriter for the living picture production, said in an interview this week.

Duling was referring to the collective of staff and volunteers who come together nightly to provide the staged illusions that characterize tableaux vivant.

Inserting people to fulfill portrayals of recreated artwork on stage requires no shortage of skill and technical expertise to pull off the trick in the theatrical light.

This summer’s production, “Gold Coast: Treasures of California,” represented a departure from shows that have recently taken audiences on a historical, often chronological journey through art wrapped around a central theme.

Dan Duling, scriptwriter, and Butch Hill, technical director, from left, stand in front of “Oyster Gatherers,” by John Singer Sargent, featured in a prior show of the Pageant of the Masters. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Audiences have watched a site-centric show this time around, reviewing works from several top arts destinations and institutions across the state. The inclusion of museums moved an often overlooked educational component of the pageant to top of mind.

Duling, a playwright, worked on his 44th show in 45 years, a streak interrupted only by the coronavirus pandemic.

An introduction to art history is a tangible benefit of taking in the spectacle, he notes.

“It’s just a great venue for passive education that doesn’t feel like you’re being given an art history lesson,” Duling said. “That would be anathema to me, to have people go taking notes. I would love it if they went home and did some online searching or found something that intrigued them to maybe read farther or dig deeper, but that’s not really the goal of the pageant.

“It’s a secondary benefit, I think, but our main goal is to share our love of how art can inspire us in so many different ways, with so many different kinds of art, and so much history that it just makes it that much more approachable.”

When combined with the voice of narrator Richard Doyle and the orchestra accompanying the presentations of the pageant, they succeed in a shared goal of never having the show pause for an academic moment, even if it does then compel attendees to follow up on the material afterward.

Doyle, who annually reprises his role as Scrooge in South Coast Repertory’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” fashions himself as a storyteller.

Pageant of the Masters show narrator Richard Doyle prepares for the evening’s show near the production booth at the Irvine Bowl on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I do suggest people go to galleries and go to visit museums and see some of these works of art in person, but what you don’t get there is you don’t get historical background, necessarily, unless it’s written somewhere or you get a taped version of it from the museum,” Doyle said. “You don’t get a sense of the drama behind it. There are things in these people’s lives that cause them to create these works, and sometimes that can inform the richness.”

Duling said he has been drawn to opportunities to highlight under-appreciated artists, and he delighted in the chance this year to spotlight the work of Julia Morgan, the architect of Hearst Castle.

Another section of the show focuses on the life of Helena Modjeska, a Polish immigrant and actress who laid down roots in Orange County in 1876. Some decades ago, Doyle was honored for his work with South Coast Repertory with a cultural legacy award in her name. Doyle admitted not knowing her background at the time.

It’s been evident this summer that audiences of the pageant have been learning about the Shakespearean actress on the fly, too.

“I always salute her when her statue comes up,” Doyle said. “The audience has no idea. You hear it, the murmurs in the audience. They didn’t know who Helena Modjeska was. They didn’t know that Modjeska Canyon was named after an actress. You learn that, and you’re entertained by it. I love that whole idea.”

Diane Challis Davy, the pageant director affectionately known as “Dee” to most involved in the operation, makes the final selections that appear in the show. In addition to the cast of volunteers both on stage and behind the curtain, she explained that there is a research committee of more than 150 people who contribute to finding pieces for future shows.

Pageant of the Masters director Diane Challis Davy and show narrator Richard Doyle, from left, in the production booth at the Irvine Bowl on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This has become a really fun tradition,” Challis Davy said. “We allow anybody to sign up for it who has the desire to. They will do their own research, they come to the show and tell, and our entire group assembles, and they will take a minute or so to give a pitch for their piece.

“Now every year, several people, maybe sometimes as many as 20 people will bring in a piece of art that ends up in my final selections, and for that, they get prizes and some comp tickets, and they have the pride of saying they were instrumental in getting that particular art into the show lineup.”

The final selections usually are announced before the end of the year, with the annual casting call event following in short order. The show-and-tell event will take place on Sept. 11, Challis Davy added.

“My deadlines are always the first to come down because then Richard creates a demo, and the demo becomes the basis for the composers to then write around and write to reinforce,” Duling said. “Dee has an impeccable sense of the timing and execution of everything night after night, without anything getting out of sync or getting out of whack.

“Doing theater outdoors at night with a cast of hundreds, all these moving parts and these gigantic sets, what could possibly go wrong? The answer is anything and everything, but to the best of our ability, we anticipate and prepare for trying to do a show that never breaks that spell.”