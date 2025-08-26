Huntington Beach becomes a portal to the past during Civil War Days reenactment

This weekend, hundreds of history buffs will strive to faithfully recreate the battles, scenes and personae of America’s Civil War, as the Huntington Beach Historical Society hosts its 32nd annual Civil War Days reenactment at the city’s Central Park.

A massive spectacle replete with historical highlights, from Abraham Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address to the surrender of confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee at Appomattox, the two-day event is free to the public.

“People ask why we do this [in California]. But there was a strong connection with the Civil War,” said Darrell Rivers, the Historical Society’s vice president. “There were soldiers out here at the time, volunteers who left from here to serve in the Army on the East Coast. And it was a pro-Lincoln, pro-union state, but there were even people who were secessionists.”

Union guns fire off into rebel targets at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Reenactment at Central Park, in Huntington Beach in 2019. (File Photo)

After the war ended in 1865, California was home to numerous veterans, who gathered together as members of the Grand Army of the Republic in cities up and down the coast, including Huntington Beach.

Rivers, 34, whose grandmother created the first Civil War Days in 1993 and whose mother, Kelly Rivers, currently serves as president of the historical society, grew up amid reenactments for most of his life and today wears many hats at the event — both blue and gray — including Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s chief of staff, John Rawlins, and a confederate infantry commander.

Although the ranks of the Huntington Beach Historical Society comprise a mere 50 or so foot soldiers, that core group is joined each year at Central Park by legions of history buffs, some of whom travel across the country for the chance to participate in an immersive experience, complete with horses, muskets and cannon fire.

Cynthia Aronin runs the Pine Apothecary at the Huntington Beach Historical Society’s Civil War Days event in 2019. (File Photo)

“Even when people move away they often come back to the event every year. It’s like this family reunion of living history,” Rivers said Tuesday.

Civil War Days also depicts professions and trades of the mid-19th century and provides an up-close look at period attire as well as the tools, instruments and techniques employed at the time.

Participants can take selfies with Grant and Lincoln, watch demonstrations on weaponry and blacksmithing and learn more about the wartime participation of Native Americans, African Americans and Irish Americans both on and off the battlefield.

A Union soldier waits for battle at the 26th annual Civil War Days, hosted by the Huntington Beach Historical Society. (File photo)

Other reenactments and discussions include Grant’s siege of Petersburg, the Emancipation Proclamation and a talk on religious faith and the union with Lincoln (portrayed by actor Robert Broski) and Archbishop John Hughes.

“There are so many little niches all of these people are interested to tell you about,” Rivers said. “It just all comes together to create this amazing world you can step into.”

Civil War Days begin Saturday at 10 a.m., with battles at 1:30 and 4 p.m., a reading of Lincoln’s famed Gettysburg Address at 2 p.m. and a recreation of Lee’s surrender at 3 p.m.

Sunday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a period-specific church service, battles at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Lee’s surrender at noon and the Gettysburg Address at 2:30 p.m.

Parking is free at Central Library, 7111 Talbert Ave., with paid parking available at the Huntington Beach Sports Center, 18100 Goldenwest St. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase, benefiting the Huntington Beach Historical Society.

For more details, including a full schedule of events, visit hbhistory.org/civilwar .