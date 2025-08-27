Man allegedly armed with shotgun arrested after pursuit in Huntington Beach

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit of the Huntington Beach Police Department are investigating an incident Wednesday when a man fired a shotgun at police who had been chasing him.

A 33-year-old man armed with a shotgun was taken into custody Wednesday in Huntington Beach following a brief pursuit, authorities said.

Two officers attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle near Huntington Street and Portland Circle when the driver fled, sparking a chase, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

The pursuit ended near Adams Avenue and Main Street after the suspect crashed. Police said he fled on foot with a shotgun and fired at officers, prompting police to halt their chase and set up a containment perimeter.

The suspect, identified as Anh Tran of Garden Grove, was later found in the backyard of a home in the 1700 block of Shipley Street and taken into custody.

Tran was booked into Huntington Beach Police Department Jail on suspicion of assault with a firearm on an officer, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm with a previous conviction, possession of a firearm without a serial number, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a controlled substance with a loaded firearm, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of a hard drug with two prior convictions, obstructing an officer, and evading an officer.

He was being held without bail, with arraignment scheduled for Friday. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit were investigating. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Sgt. Anthony Pham at (714) 878-5640. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call OC Crime Stoppers at (855) 847-6227.