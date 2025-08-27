Sea breezes: O.C. beaches serve as air conditioners during prolonged heat wave

Big Corona Beach was crowded Sunday with people seeking respite during the late August heat wave. One lifeguard official pegged the number of visitors at 4,000 to 5,000.

Southland residents hear over and over again from TV meteorologists whenever the thermometer soars that the best remedy for beating the heat is to stay hydrated and go to the coast.

Thousands of people heeded that advice when a weather pattern deemed by experts to be the most significant period of hot weather so far this year settled in over Southern California beginning last week and continuing into the weekend. The sands along coastal Orange County, where the mercury reached into the mid-80s, were teeming with throngs of people seeking respite from the higher temperatures inland.

It’s not unusual for Newport Dunes to have a busy summer, but the prolonged heat wave gave a boost to the resort and its marina in Newport Beach’s Back Bay, according to one official.

Advertisement

“This past weekend’s heat seems to have increased our day use occupancy for the beach, lagoon, inflatable park and waterspouts rentals,” said Phil Ravenna, Newport Dunes’ property manager.

Looking to beat the heat, people enjoy water activities at Newport Dunes. The resort’s parking lot was at full capacity over the weekend, according to a manager. (Susan Hoffman)

“Besides the RV site and cottage occupancy being high for mid-August, our parking lot was at full capacity this past weekend. Thousands of people were outdoors enjoying themselves and beating the heat,” Ravenna said.

Island Marine Fuel on Balboa Island also saw an uptick in customers, David Beek, its operator told the Daily Pilot.

“100 percent [of people’s urge to get out into the harbor] depends on weather,” Beek said. “If the sun’s out and it’s warm everyone goes boating. With the increased monsoonal push creating more humidity it’s very warm and very busy.”

Beek estimated the heat wave spiked sales by about 10 to 15%. In addition to fueling boats, Island Marine Fuel— which stocked 250 bags of ice in advance of the weekend — satisfied thirsty customers who were buying water and beer from the business.

“Fuel docks love great weather, and boaters and their beer go hand in hand,” Beek quipped.

The manager of Citizen Water Co. on East 17th Street in Costa Mesa said her business has served a constant flow of customers this summer, but the oppressive weather sent even more to their shop where, among other offerings, water free of contaminates is sold.

Citizen Water manager Alexa Cherrera fills containers with water for customer Billy Evans as an August heatwave drags on. (Susan Hoffman)

“All summer it’s been busy, sometimes there’s even a line,” said manager Alexa Cherrera. “But it’s been busier since the heat wave. with more people filling up and the monthly subscribers are filling up twice as much.”

It was evident by the lack of street parking on Sunday afternoon along Ocean Boulevard between Poppy and Carnation that Corona del Mar’s Big Corona Beach was the place to cool off during the heat wave.

“It was crowded this weekend due to the heat wave, even though schools are in session and sports programs, said Chief Lifeguard Brian O’Rourke.

Michael Ure, Newport Beach lifeguard battalion chief estimated the crowd size to be around 4,000 to 5,000.

”Corona del Mar beach parking lot and beach population on Sunday was close to maxing out and nearing 100% capacity,” he said.