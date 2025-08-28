100 years of Costa Mesa fire fighting to take center stage at Historical Society event

Members of the Costa Mesa Fire Department, seen in 1947, were mostly volunteers before the city incorporated in 1953. A talk at the Costa Mesa Historical Society Sunday looks at the department’s 100-year history.

Decades before the city of Costa Mesa became an incorporated municipality, there were citizens who risked life and limb to protect lives and property, working as an all-volunteer fire department that will soon celebrate a century of service.

After years of standing by as blazes mercilessly destroyed homes, businesses and land, a group of fed-up residents in 1924 worked with the local chamber of commerce to raise $1,200 for what would be Costa Mesa’s first fire truck.

The chemical wagon carried two 35-gallon tanks of water that, when mixed with baking soda and acid, emitted a carbon dioxide gas that helped shoot the water out through a hose. The messy, hard-to-refill vehicle had its challenges, but became the first vehicle in what would later be a fleet of fire trucks.

Costa Mesa residents and the chamber of commerce in 1924 raised some $1,200 for a chemical wagon to help extinguish fires. The purchase helped establish Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue. (Courtesy of the Costa Mesa Historical Society)

By 1926, the fire department had formed its first volunteer crew. About a decade after that, a headquarters building for the operations was erected. Costa Mesa’s incorporation in 1953 allowed for the creation of a fully functioning fire department with paid employees.

On Sunday, in honor of Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue’s 100th anniversary, local historian and CMFR Capt. Fred McDowell will provide a closer look at the department’s humble beginnings, presenting a talk and photos at the Norma Hertzog Community Center at 2 p.m.

The free event, which will include birthday cupcakes, is part of the Costa Mesa Historical Society’s Speaker Series, a slate of bimonthly events that focus on people, places and movements throughout Orange County, with a special focus on Costa Mesa.

“It is amazing that we have this 100 years of service and to know the fire department has always been there for us,” said President Mikelle Fish, who’s helping organize Sunday’s talk.

Fire Capt. Fred McDowell on Sunday speaks on the department’s history as part of the Costa Mesa Historical Society’s Speaker Series. (Costa Mesa Historical Society)

In addition to a treasure trove of historical photos and memorabilia, participants can learn more about today’s Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue — a 90-member team that responds to more than 12,500 emergency fire and medical calls each year — and get up close and personal with a modern fire truck parked outside the center.

Attendees can also learn more about Costa Mesa Historical Society’s upcoming events, including a Sept. 14 historic bike tour led by Costa Mesa Councilmember Arlis Reynolds and an October meet and greet with the society’s board of directors at the Diego Sepulveda Adobe in Estancia Park.

“We will soon be starting off our own 60-year celebration,” Fish said of the nonprofit, founded in 1966.

Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Capt. Fred McDowell will speak about the department’s 100-year history — part of the Costa Mesa Historical Society’s Speaker Series — Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Norma Hertzog Community Center, 1845 Park Ave. For more, visit costamesahistory.org/events.

