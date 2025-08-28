Fountain Valley considers becoming a charter city

The Fountain Valley City Council has had multiple discussions regarding the merits of becoming a charter city, and now the city is preparing to find out if the public has a drive to go down that road.

Following a spirited debate on the dais over whether the city should be considering charter status, a council majority on Aug. 19 voted in favor of gauging the public’s interest.

The city is planning to host two town hall meetings on the subject, City Manager Maggie Le confirmed on Thursday. The first of those meetings could come as soon as October.

Advertisement

Municipalities in California can operate under general law or adopt a charter. Colin Burns, contracted for legal counsel to the city, told the council that charter cities have supreme authority over municipal affairs, including matters of local elections, government and law enforcement.

Roughly a quarter of cities across the state — 121 of 482 — have adopted a charter, Burns added. Nearby charter cities include Anaheim, Huntington Beach, Irvine and Newport Beach.

The ability for a charter city to have more autonomy from the state is driving such conversations.

“Looking through the California Supreme Court cases from a while ago, there is a solid argument that charter cities should be exempt from state laws dealing with planning, zoning and housing, but it is not an argument the courts have accepted,” Burns said. “They haven’t accepted it yet. Huntington Beach has lost multiple times recently.

“So the thought is the next wave should be a number of cities adopting charters, banding together, bringing more of a coordinated action, hoping that with more cities on the pleading, maybe the courts will pick up the argument that the charter should be given exemption from state laws relating to housing.”

Councilmember Patrick Harper threw his support behind the charter when Burns wrapped his presentation.

“[State Senate Bill 9] is one specific incidence where, if we become a charter city, we can prevail, although it’s under appeal. But at least for today, if we were a charter city, we would be exempt from SB9, which is the lot split,” Harper said. “That’s almost enough by itself for me to adopt as a charter city.

“There may be additional opportunities in the future, and we may not win every one. Maybe there will be some fights we’ll lose, but I think as a charter city, we’ll have more ability to fight back. To me, it’s like our declaration of independence from Sacramento.”

If a matter doesn’t fall under the core areas of municipal affairs, Burns said that the state Legislature has been overriding charter authority by declaring such issues — including housing — a matter of statewide concern.

“At the end of the day, it’s the public that’s going to decide whether they want to move forward or not,” Mayor Ted Bui said. “At this point, just inform the public the difference [between general law and charter cities]. None of this council up here can make the decision for the city. … Now, [it’s] understood that there were some wins and some losses on the charter city, but I think the important [thing] is the public really need to understand the difference.”

Councilmember Kim Constantine registered her opposition to moving forward with the charter city discussion, referring to it as a “political stunt” when the council agreed to hold future meetings to take the temperature of the residents.

“My opposition to Fountain Valley becoming a charter city is simply because I think we really need to be united on this, and if we’re not, it’s not going to be good,” Constantine said. “The city’s messaging would have to be very, very solid in not giving people false hope, because the community has false hope already. They think if we do something like this, we’re going to fight back like Huntington Beach does, and we have beaucoup bucks to spend on legal.

“That’s what the community feels about this. They’re not understanding that it’s not a done deal in fighting back, and we have a lot to lose if we put this out to the people, and it doesn’t go well, and there’s more miscommunication and misinformation percolating out there.”

Councilmember Glenn Grandis also took an opposing stance on the matter, ultimately calling it a “compromise” to have the meetings to solicit community feedback. He indicated that in the event of “an outpouring of support,” he would be willing to move forward.

Earlier in the discussion, he suggested that anyone supporting charter city status should vow not to run for the position of a directly elected mayor. He also called it a “waste of money.”

“The city of Fountain Valley has one part-time contractor [for legal services],” Grandis said. “We don’t have a legal employee in our entire city. We contract that out, and if we were to add this on, just the legal portion of it alone, in fighting the state, it would be millions.

“We just don’t have the resources. We’re not as big as Huntington Beach. We don’t have car dealerships, we don’t have the hotels, we don’t have the downtown. We’re not like Newport Beach with their property tax. … We’re just not these big cities. That’s not who we are.”

