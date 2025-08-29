Former journalist William Lobdell named Newport Beach historian laureate

William Lobdell chronicles Newport Beach’s past, now as the city’s first ever historian laureate.

For the past year, Newport Beach history buffs have taken turns giving presentations on the city’s past during meetings of the City Council.

It’s part of Mayor Joe Stapleton’s “Celebrate Newport” theme for the year.

Former Daily Pilot and Los Angeles Times editor William Lobdell has used the opportunity to lecture and enlighten residents on various historical topics, ranging from McFadden Square as Newport Beach’s “original downtown” to the political legacy of Dora Hill, the city’s first woman mayor.

His knack for explaining Newport Beach’s past — either at council meetings or on his popular “Newport in the Rearview Mirror” podcast — has now earned him the distinction of being the city’s first historian laureate.

“Maybe next to San Francisco, Newport Beach history is the most fascinating of any city in California,” he told the Pilot. “I just can’t get enough of it.”

The City Council bestowed the historian laureate title on Lobdell during its meeting on Tuesday, but not before he delivered another history lesson.

At the beginning of the meeting, Lobdell gave a brief overview of Fashion Island, the city’s famed luxury shopping destination that opened in 1967.

“It was going to be called Newport Town Center,” Lobdell told his audience. “It was originally planned as an indoor mall.”

A consultant hired by the Irvine Co. scuttled those plans, Lobdell explained, given the location’s ocean views and temperate weather.

By the time of its grand opening — which 18,000 people attended — Fashion Island was home to 52 stores and two restaurants. In 1982, Irvine Co. chair and owner Donald Bren pivoted the mall toward the luxury reputation it maintains today. It has undergone two major renovations since then.

Today, Fashion Island is home to 150 tenants and 40 restaurants.

“That’s Fashion Island in five minutes,” Lobdell concluded to applause.

Lobdell traces his love for Newport Beach history back to his decade as editor of the Daily Pilot during the 1990s.

Since then, he found a wider audience that shared in his passion in 2021 when “Newport in the Rearview Mirror” launched. The podcast has gone on to generate 50,000 downloads through 41 episodes.

His historical videos on Instagram regularly go viral and have garnered more than 4.3 million total views.

“People are as interested in Newport Beach history as I was,” Lobdell said. “It was a bit of a surprise for me.”

Stapleton nominated Lobdell, a Newport Beach resident, for the volunteer historian laureate position created in May. Councilmember Robyn Grant had the privilege of welcoming him as he took on the new role.

“You’ve already served our community so purposefully [by] chronicling our history,” she said at Tuesday’s meeting. “As our historian laureate, you will fill a powerful and unifying role for Newport Beach, preserving our local identity — including our harbor and maritime heritage.”

The position is for a four-year term without any term limits. Lobdell is expected to work with the city’s historical societies, present to organizations and participate in civic events as part of his suggested duties.

“Most of the duties are things that I’m already doing,” Lobdell said. “There’ll be a smooth transition.”

In celebration, Stapleton gifted Lobdell a framed copy of a historical photo of the Balboa Pavilion from 1906 that hangs in his office. Lobdell and the rest of the council posed with the photo to mark the occasion.

“Preserving history is super important,” Lobdell told the members of the council. “It can give us a great sense of community pride.”