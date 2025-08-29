State allows Laguna Beach’s pedestrian promenade, new fire station projects

Lower Forest Avenue has been a pedestrian plaza, shut down to vehicular traffic, since the Promenade on Forest was formed in response to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Despite challenges from residents, the California Coastal Commission will allow two projects — a pedestrian-only zone and a new fire station — to move forward in Laguna Beach.

Lower Forest Avenue was transformed into a pedestrian plaza during the pandemic to allow shops and restaurants to continue to operate. The Promenade on Forest, as it is known to locals, closes part of the street — closest to Main Beach — to vehicular traffic. The makeover extended wooden decks and parklets onto the street and the city has shown an interest in making the temporary solution permanent.

People walk along Lower Forest Avenue in Laguna Beach, which is planned to become a permanent pedestrian plaza. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The City Council approved the coastal development permit for and design of a permanent pedestrian plaza on June 11. Lower Forest was designated as a so-called slow street. The curb and gutter are to be removed, while improvements will be made for drainage, landscaping and lighting.

An appeal to the Coastal Commission filed by Village Laguna and Friends of Forest Avenue had questioned the ability of the city to mitigate the loss of 48 parking spaces, manage potential flooding and whether the project fit the community’s character.

Merrill Anderson, president of Village Laguna, shared 875 signatures opposed to the project with the commission.

Commissioners were unmoved by the concerns, arguing that parking issues shouldn’t stop an otherwise worthy effort to get visitors out of their cars.

“I appreciate the steps that Laguna Beach has taken to mitigate against the parking challenges,” Commissioner Raymond Jackson said during an appeal hearing Aug. 15 in Calabasas. “As we move forward, we cannot let parking be the reason so many good projects fail to move forward.

“I think this proposed project will enhance the experience for both visitors and residents alike, bringing lasting benefits that reflect Laguna’s unique character and expanding opportunities for more to enjoy.”

Commissioner Dayna Bochco referred to the pedestrian plaza as an “oasis” in a “tourist city” where people don’t have to worry about crossing the street and getting hit by a car.

Lower Forest Avenue in downtown Laguna Beach has been shut down to vehicular traffic since the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Alternative parking options and the city’s strong public transit system — including trolleys — also met with commission approval.

Anthony Viera, the city’s planning manager, noted that there are 30 parking spaces at the nearby library property that become available in the evening on weekdays and Saturdays and then all day on Sundays.

The Promenade on Forest in Laguna Beach is home to a variety of businesses, including art galleries, restaurants and retail. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“I think that this is a model that we should really be celebrating and looking at the on-demand transit services and the other things that they’re doing,” Commissioner Ariel Kelley said. “I think this is a great project because it’s going to get people out into the public realm, out of cars, and into experiencing community and having a relationship with the beach.”

In a second Laguna-related item, the commission denied an appeal by residents to block plans for a new fire station at 31796 Coast Highway. A dental office is to be demolished on the northwest corner of the intersection at 5th Avenue to make way for the development.

The appellants — Ann Christoph, Jamie Henrichsen and Tod Henrichsen — argued that the project did not adequately account for impacts on South Laguna’s neighborhood character, views and public access. They also took issue with the level of public participation during the city planning process.

The north entrance to the Promenade on Forest in Laguna Beach on Aug. 20. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Staff from the state agency cited a flat roof in the plans in addressing the concern over views. The fire station will also include new public restrooms, an amenity the community has said it needs in the area.

Commissioner Jose Preciado asked about noise abatement, noting the station’s proximity to residential neighborhoods.

“The way that the station is positioned with parking in the back, the retaining walls would help lessen some of the noise, but we do take into consideration our response and travel,” Laguna Beach Fire Chief Niko King said. “It’s part of the reason why we like to exit out onto Coast Highway, which goes against the direction of the neighborhood, and of course, we always take into consideration the level of traffic.

“We use our lights, and then sirens intermittently, depending on the level of traffic, to have traffic yield to the emergency equipment. If there’s light traffic and we’re traveling through residential area, or light traffic and we’re leaving the station at night, we of course will be very disparate in how we’re going to use our sirens, try to accommodate the neighborhoods that we’re serving.”