SoCal artists elevate paper mache creations to high art form in MASA’s Piñata Fest

Victor Payan sets up a locally created modern pinata as part of the Piñata Festival in Santa Ana’s MASARTE Gallery.

Popular at parties — often filled with treats and toys that can only be obtained through blind mass destruction — the humble piñata typically does not ask much of its users.

But this weekend and next, Piñata Fest at Media Arts Santa Ana’s MASARTE Gallery invites viewers into a world where paper mache creations hang above the razor’s edge of creation and destruction, providing thought-provoking commentary on cultural connection.

MASA founders and Santa Ana artists Victor Payan and Sandra “Pocha” Peña created their own works and invited area creatives to submit piñatas, drawings and paper creations for the show, which opened Friday and concludes Sept. 7.

An artist’s donkey piñata hangs on the wall as part of the Piñata Festival, at the MASARTE Gallery in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In an interview Wednesday, Payan reflected on the centuries-old tradition of piñatas, which some believe began in China with clay forms filled with seeds that were shattered to symbolize the sowing of a new season — a practice some believe was observed by Marco Polo and brought back to Europe.

Others place the tradition with the Aztecs, who laid vessels before statues of the god Huitzilopochtli, then broke them open as offerings, a tradition that spread through Mesoamerica, taking root in Mexican and Chicano culture.

“There’s always been some element of fighting evil and hoping for a good harvest, hoping for good, that’s been built into the piñata that we’ve forgotten,” Payan said.

“Sure, it brings joy and happiness. But even at a child’s birthday, you’re hoping for the best, hoping [a child] is going to grow and be strong and healthy. I think that’s deeply rooted in why we like piñatas.”

About two dozen pieces are on display during the festival and available for purchase, with submissions by Isaías D. Rodríguez (aka the Little Piñata Maker), Frank Ordoñez, Alicia Gracida, Skeith DeWine, Joseph Moreno, Michelle Wright and others.

Artist Frank Ordonez adjusts the hat on “La Catrina” in preparation for the Piñata Festival, at Santa Ana’s MASARTE Gallery. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Some works elevate and celebrate piñata makers’ traditional forms — seven-pointed stars and animal shapes — while others contemplate contemporary themes and icons, from recent immigration raids to the Dodgers.

Payan said piñata makers have always been on the cutting edge of current events, rendering the likenesses of presidents, celebrities and pop culture icons into consumable pieces of parody and satire.

“[Peña and I] got thinking about piñatas and how important they are in our everyday lives and how immediate piñata makers are to respond to cultural reality,” he said.

The Santa Ana artist has long used parody to make a point. In the late 1990s, inspired by news of the opening of a $460-million resort and casino named New York-New York, Payan penned an article about plans for a Vincente Fernandez-themed counterpart called “Guadalajara, Guadalajara” and was surprised when the satirical act was met with actual fanfare.

Victor Payan stands with his “Keep on Crossin” posters, part of the paper mache, and paper art PiñataFestival at the MASARTE Gallery in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“People thought this was real — I’d get emails asking for the website and when it was going to open,” he recalled. “It occurred to me that people wanted so much for it to be real, that they needed it to be real, and it occurred to me that could be something I could play with.”

Payan later teamed up with San Diego artist Perry Vasquez to design a character inspired by cartoonist R. Crumb’s famed “Keep on Truckin,” depicting a walking immigrant and the words “Keep on Crossin,” which became an emblem in an evolving manifesto on immigrant rights.

“That potential to create something into existence out of nothing, that needs to be there, that inspires people,” he said. “Sometimes, you just have to go through the nonsense route to break through barriers.”

A mask made of Mexican loteria cards hangs on display, as part of a Pinata Festival,at the Masarte Gallery in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Alongside fellow artist and partner Peña, Payan developed an idea called “practical social practice,” bringing artistic elements of creativity, narrative and perspective into the practical realm of local government, housing and people’s everyday lives.

The pair advocated for the creation of the Santa Ana Arts Collective , a transition of a five-story bank building on Main Street into 58 units of affordable housing, with preference given to local artists. It opened in 2020.

Last year, ahead of the November election, they launched a Dreamocracy in America Votos Locos video game that pits players against Russian AI bots, lizard people, a bare-chested Putin and internet trolls.

That same mission is at the heart of Media Arts Santa Ana, which is housed in the Arts Collective building and celebrates its 10-year anniversary this year. The nonprofit not only produces an annual O.C. Film Fiesta , but strives to make digital art and technology accessible to young people and community members and hosts regular exhibitions.

Southern California artist Isaías D. Rodríguez, aka the Little Piñata Maker, with his installation “Migration con safos” is featured in Media Arts Santa Ana’s Piñata Fest. (Isaías D. Rodríguez)

For this weekend’s upcoming Piñata Fest, Little Piñata Maker Rodríguez recently finished hanging an installation of monarch butterflies, a piece he calls “Migration con safos.”

The work has spawned an online project honoring his departed mothers and sisters, in which the artist drops the winged creations and encourages finders to share photographs and tributes to their own loved ones via social media.

The Boyle Heights native began making the handheld creations after searching, in both in the U.S. and in Mexico, for a tiny piñata he could hang from his rearview mirror. Finding nothing like that existed, he set about creating one.

A tiny paper monarch butterfly made by Little Pinata Maker artist Isaías D. Rodríguez hangs from the ceiling at Santa Ana’s MASARTE Gallery. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The result was so universally admired, Rodríguez began offering workshops, mini piñata kits and creating installations for gallery shows.

“The piñata itself is an artistic symbol, a cultural symbol — this is something so versatile, just like Latino culture. It’s something that is produced simply and also devalued, in how it’s thrown away,” he said Thursday.

“I’m flipping the script. Instead of destroying something, as you would traditionally do, let’s preserve it, let’s talk about it. I take it on this journey, and I see myself as a gatekeeper on that journey.”