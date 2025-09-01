Hazmat team responds to chlorine gas leak in Corona del Mar neighbhood

The presence of police and fire vehicles shut down Carnation Avenue from Bayside Drive to Coast Highway and First Street from Begonia to Dahlia avenues following a chlorine gas leak on the 400 block of Carnation Monday afternoon.

A chlorine gas leak inside the garage of a home in the Corona del Mar area prompted some evacuations and orders for others to take shelter inside their homes.

The Newport Beach Fire Department responded to a medical emergency at 418 Carnation Ave. at 2:18 p.m. Monday, according to NBFD spokesman David Gibson

“Upon arrival, fire personnel identified a hazardous materials situation involving the presence of mixed chemicals in the garage,’’ Gibson said.

Advertisement

A dispatcher for NBFD told City News Service the material was chlorine gas. Homes closest to the leak were evacuated. Others were asked to shelter in place.

“Newport Beach Fire personnel successfully rescued one individual from the third floor of the structure, along with one dog,” he said. Both had stable vital signs. “An additional patient was transported to the hospital in

stable condition.”

Teams from Huntington Beach and Anaheim fire departments assisted in the hazmat response, Gibson said.

The presence of police and fire vehicles has shut down Carnation Avenue from Bayside Drive to Coast Highway and First Street from Begonia to Dahlia avenues, police said.