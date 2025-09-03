Costa Mesa poised to ban sales of nitrous oxide for recreational use

Costa Mesa police in January seized nitrous oxide products being illegal sold in two smoke shops. A new law being proposed would ban such sales altogether.

Citing an increase in police calls for service and arrests related to nitrous oxide, Costa Mesa officials Tuesday unanimously supported a ban on recreational sales of the substance that would impose steep fines and jail time for offenders.

Also referred to as laughing gas, whippets or NOS, the colorless, odorless substance has legitimate medical and commercial purposes — as a dental sedative, racing fuel additive and for aerating certain liquid foods — but is also used illegally as a recreational drug.

Although state laws prohibit the sales of nitrous oxide for direct human consumption and require retailers to record transactions of the substance, some operators employ a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy that some maintain creates a legal loophole. But more and more local jurisdictions have begun cracking down on the practice.

During a presentation Tuesday, Costa Mesa Police Capt. Jason Chamness explained some smoke shops illegally sell nitrous oxide for personal use. (Screenshot by Sara Cardine)

The Orange County Board of Supervisors in February passed a ban on such sales in unincorporated parts of the county, implementing fines of up to $1,000 or six months of jail time for violators.

The cities of Stanton and Santa Ana followed suit in April and May, respectively, and Irvine, Fountain Valley and Tustin are considering similar measures.

Costa Mesa police Capt. Jason Chamness told the Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday that since 2020, the department has seen a steady increase in sales and use of the substance.

Between 2023 and 2024, the number of nitrous-oxide related calls for service and arrests increased by 125%, while 10 traffic collisions and two overdose deaths have been attributed to recreational use of the gas since 2020, the captain reported.

Undercover officers in January visited five smoke shops, citing two proprietors for illegal nitrous oxide sales and seizing 678 large cylinders and 5,542 small N20 chargers — aka whippets, or whip-its — from one location and 183 large cylinders and 1,048 chargers from another.

Chamness said a local ordinance would aid the department in its efforts to prevent the use of the drug, particularly among children and teens.

“What we’re hoping to do here is establish a few local regulations that will give us more tools in our tool chest to combat what is really the sale of nitrous oxide for recreational use,” he told the council.

Costa Mesa’s proposed ordinance, due to be passed on a second reading by the City Council at a future meeting, makes exceptions for legitimate uses and sales, including as a propellant for food items, medical or dental procedures performed under the supervision of licensed professionals, as well as certain pharmaceutical and wholesale transactions.

But liquor stores or smoke shops found in violation of the law would be subject to civil fines of up to $1,000 or six months’ of county jail, or both.

Mayor John Stephens on Tuesday shared his support for the ordinance, thanking Supervisor Katrina Foley for spearheading the county-level ban.

“It’s good that we’re bringing it down to our city, and I hope other cities do the same thing,” Stephens said. “It’s a very dangerous situation and the sales are completely unregulated.”

Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez agreed.

“Anytime we have a chance to make sure kids are safe, it’s a good thing,” he said.

