Huntington Beach City School District welcomes students back for new year

Huntington Seacliff Elementary School Principal Mike Andrzejewski helps parents find their classrooms on the first day of school in Huntington Beach on Tuesday.

Huntington Seacliff Elementary School is a closed campus, but parents are allowed to venture onto it for the first couple of weeks of school to drop their kids off.

That policy led to plenty of parents hanging outside of classrooms, phones in hand, shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, as the school year began in the Huntington Beach City School District.

“The students will be ready to go into class, hopefully with a smile on their face and a positive attitude,” Seacliff Principal Mike Andrzejewski said. “I think it makes parents feel more confident too, that they’ve seen their child walk into the room. After about the first two weeks, everyone’s got the routine down and they’re ready to do it on their own, especially kindergarten. That’s the grade that is the most challenging, as they drop them off.”

Parents walk their children to the step and repeat to take pictures at Huntington Seacliff Elementary School on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

More than 4,600 students returned to campus in the district, which includes six elementary schools, Dwyer and Sowers middle schools and a preschool academy.

Though many other area districts begin classes before Labor Day, Seacliff Elementary parent Jason Lehman said he’s happy to have a bit longer summer with his children.

Lehman was on campus to drop off his kids Tuesday, with Ashton and Jameson in third and fourth grade, respectively. He travels a lot for business, so enjoyed the times he was able to be at home with his sons over the summer, but he was also ready for the school year to begin.

Huntington Seacliff Elementary School students have fun with giant pencils on the first day of school on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

“I think my wife’s feeling is one of anxiety, but it’s a good, healthy anxiety to be able to say, ‘Hey, what’s going to happen?’” Lehman said. “For me, it’s a feeling of opportunity. It’s an opportunity for them to excel and mature, and I know that their maturity level is going to grow at a different level with this school environment than it is at home. I’m excited. The excitement level for me is like excitement level 10.”

Seacliff also had fun touches like a step and repeat backdrop for its Sea Stars on the first day of school.

Huntington Beach City School District welcomes two new principals for 2025-26, with Fran Hansell as principal of Hawes Elementary while David Okamoto is in charge at Dwyer Middle School. The district has doubled the number of schools offering a transitional kindergarten program, with Hawes, Smith, Peterson and Eader all on board, district spokeswoman Adriana Angulo said.

Parents watch their children through the door in a first-grade class on the first day of school at Huntington Seacliff Elementary School in Huntington Beach on Tuesday. (James Carbone)

Chris Bell has been hired as executive director of technology services, as the district relaunches use of its Apple ecosystem, using iPads and Macbooks on campus.

HBCSD is entering the fourth year of its five-year strategic plan, which carries this vision statement: “Igniting young minds to reach for a bright future.”