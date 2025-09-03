Motorcyclist killed, passenger hospitalized after crashing into guardrail on PCH

A 35-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Wednesday after his motorcycle hit a guardrail south of Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach.

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday and his passenger hospitalized after the motorcycle they were riding on Pacific Coast Highway after midnight hit a guardrail, throwing the rider into the roadway, where police believe he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Huntington Beach police arrived on scene shortly after 12:15 a.m., where they found the rider of a blue 2006 Suzuki motorcycle lying on the highway, south of Warner Avenue, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann confirmed the coroner’s office identified the man as Miguel Angel Peñaloza Garcia, 35, of Santa Ana.

Advertisement

Medics attempted to treat Peñaloza Garcia, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release indicated. His passenger, a 27-year-old Anaheim woman, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle was thought to have been traveling northbound on PCH when it struck a guardrail. Investigators believe Peñaloza Garcia may have been struck by a second vehicle as he lay in the roadway. As of Wednesday morning, that vehicle had not been located.

It is unknown whether impairment from drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision. The condition of the female passenger was also not immediately known. Huntington Beach police closed northbound lanes of the highway, between Warner and Seapoint Street, for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

The incident is being investigated by HBPD’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

