Advertisement
News

Motorcyclist killed, passenger hospitalized after crashing into guardrail on PCH

Lights on a police car.
A 35-year-old Santa Ana man was killed Wednesday after his motorcycle hit a guardrail south of Warner Avenue in Huntington Beach.
(File Photo)
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
Staff Writer Follow

A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday and his passenger hospitalized after the motorcycle they were riding on Pacific Coast Highway after midnight hit a guardrail, throwing the rider into the roadway, where police believe he was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Huntington Beach police arrived on scene shortly after 12:15 a.m., where they found the rider of a blue 2006 Suzuki motorcycle lying on the highway, south of Warner Avenue, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Orange County Sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Gerard McCann confirmed the coroner’s office identified the man as Miguel Angel Peñaloza Garcia, 35, of Santa Ana.

Advertisement

Medics attempted to treat Peñaloza Garcia, but he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release indicated. His passenger, a 27-year-old Anaheim woman, was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The motorcycle was thought to have been traveling northbound on PCH when it struck a guardrail. Investigators believe Peñaloza Garcia may have been struck by a second vehicle as he lay in the roadway. As of Wednesday morning, that vehicle had not been located.

It is unknown whether impairment from drugs or alcohol may have played a role in the collision. The condition of the female passenger was also not immediately known. Huntington Beach police closed northbound lanes of the highway, between Warner and Seapoint Street, for several hours as investigators processed the scene.

The incident is being investigated by HBPD’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact Traffic Investigator Cameron Houlston at (714) 536-5670.

NewsHuntington Beach
Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement