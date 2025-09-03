Seafood fans salivate as Original Lobster Festival returns to Fountain Valley

Fresh Maine lobster in the world’s largest cooker at the Original Lobster Festival at Fountain Valley Sports Park on Sept. 10, 2022.

Labor Day may be considered the unofficial end of summer, but for food enthusiasts, the next hangout could be just around the corner — the Original Lobster Festival returns this Friday through Sunday.

Fountain Valley Sports Park, 16400 Brookhurst St., will again host the popular festival, which is now in its 29th year.

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic made it difficult for the Crawfish Festival and Original Lobster Festival, annual events put on by O Entertainment, to stay in Long Beach.

Since moving to Fountain Valley, the events have drawn attendance from around the region and ticket sales data reveal that people have also come from out of state for the festival, according to Rob Frizzelle, the city’s community services director.

“The city of Fountain Valley has enjoyed a really good relationship with O Entertainment, which is the promoter for this event,” Frizzelle said. “O Entertainment has been the original provider for our annual Summerfest event, which was the celebration of the city’s 50th anniversary. Summerfest has continually been the largest annual festival we hold.”

Unlike Summerfest, though, the Crawfish Festival, which returned in the middle of May, and this week’s Original Lobster Festival are viewed as true food festivals.

“These are really food festivals,” Frizzelle said. “You see it when people come, the line for lobster. They do it quickly, and they get people through, but we have extremely long lines for the food.”

Speaking of viewing, watching the preparation of the feast on a gigantic cooker is part of the experience.

“They are actually the world’s largest lobster and crawfish cookers, their steamers,” Frizzelle said. “They do over 1,000 pounds of lobster and crawfish at a time.”

General admission is $5 on Friday, whether the ticket is purchased online ahead of time or at the gate. On Saturday and Sunday, admission is $15 when purchased in advance, or $18 at the gate. Festivalgoers can also purchase a $40 lobster feast bundle that includes entry to the event. Tickets can be purchased at originallobsterfestival.com.

Festival hours are 5-11 p.m. on Friday, 12-11 p.m. on Saturday, and 12-8 p.m. on Sunday. Parking is free.

In addition to the fresh Maine lobster being flown in daily, the festival will feature an international food court, including non-seafood items.

The entertainment will include carnival rides and games, dance lessons, and live music to be provided by tribute bands and the audience at large.

Bruno and the Hooligans (Bruno Mars), RemJ (Michael Jackson) and Devotional (Depeche Mode) will take to the main stage on Saturday, with Jumping Jack Flash (Rolling Stones) performing on Sunday.

On Friday and Saturday, from 7 to 10:30 p.m., guests will have access to a karaoke lounge, where they can put their on-stage swagger and vocals to the test with the backing of a live band.

“We really saw the need coming out of the pandemic for social engagement,” Frizzelle said. “It was really a priority of our city council to provide these opportunities for the community to come together. The Fountain Valley Sports Park really is our downtown. We don’t have a traditional downtown in Fountain Valley, as of now, and so we’re really, really happy to provide these events to the community.”