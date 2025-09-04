High lake repair costs at Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park leads to talk of filling them in

A discussion Tuesday about the cost of repairing the lakes at Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park momentarily veered into a debate over possibly removing the water features altogether, before the City Council approved a $2.46-million rehabilitation plan on a split vote.

The 49-acre park has long been known for its lake, pond and stream system, which comprises nearly 2 acres of water and 3,250 feet of shoreline — an appealing feature for waterfowl and turtles who live at the site and the humans who love them.

But since the last major overhaul of the lake system in 2004, some issues have begun to spring up, including high nitrite levels from an overaccumulation of goose and duck droppings and the seepage of about 1 million gallons annually, which costs the city $100,000.

Robert Ryan, maintenance services manager for the city of Costa Mesa overlooks one of the lakes at TeWinkle Park in 2022. Officials say conditions at the lakes and ponds have deteriorated in recent years. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

City staff and consultants have spent two years designing a rehabilitation plan for Tewinkle’s lakes and streams, but a project initially estimated at $2 million ended up netting only one bid that was nearly double that figure —$3,981,657— after a request for contractors’ proposals was issued in February 2024.

The sole bid came from Newport Beach-based Houalla Enterprises, Ltd., doing business as Metro Builders and Engineers Group, Ltd., a contractor that works with unionized labor, in keeping with a community workforce agreement (CWA) pledge adopted by Costa Mesa in 2022.

City officials rejected Houalla’s bid as too high and, later that year, sought bids for the TeWinkle project with a reduced scope and without the CWA stipulation. Houalla again was the lone bidder, this time offering to do the work for $3,455,657.

After further project reductions and some negotiating, the two parties arrived at a pared-down plan for repairing a lake liner, reshaping and deepening lakes for improved circulation and installing landscaping to steer waterfowl away from sidewalks and shorelines and toward more wildlife-centric areas.

Geese and ducks stroll the grass at Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park in 2022. While some residents love the waterfowl, others say they ruin the park experience. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Costa Mesa City Council members Tuesday were asked to consider a public works agreement with Houalla for $2,459,777, with a 10% contingency.

The project would be largely funded by $2 million of a $10-million state grant offered in 2022 by former Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives, along with $500,000 from the city’s capital improvement fund.

Maintenance Services Manager Rob Ryan said the phased plan would involve draining and repairing one lake at a time and relocating fish from one body of water to another. All told, the work would take around nine months and could start as soon as this fall.

“Even with those reductions to the scope of work, the project will accomplish the key elements,” he said, “which is to eliminate seepage of water, repairing the shorelines and improving the grading of the lakes, the overall aesthetics of the lakes and, hopefully, providing some relief from the issues created by the population of the waterfowl.”

But some council members weren’t convinced keeping the lakes at TeWinkle Park is the best course of action. District 2 Councilmember Loren Gameros wondered whether residents might get more enjoyment from a filled-in, lakeless park.

“I feel like this is a Band-aid on an open, bleeding sore — we’re going to be back here, and if we wait 20 years, it’s going to be $20 million next time to try and get this lake functioning,” he said.

Gameros moved to continue Tuesday’s discussion, to allow the council more time to consider the value of such a large investment and solicit public feedback on alternatives. Councilmembers Mike Buley and Jeff Pettis, from districts 1 and 6, respectively, agreed.

“Maybe we can do something else for this area,” Buley suggested. “I think the community should be given an opportunity to see if there are voices that think it could be used for a better purpose, something that requires less maintenance.”

But Mayor John Stephens made a substitute motion to approve the contract, maintaining TeWinkle’s lakes are too precious a community resource to destroy.

“I would never vote to do anything with the lakes other than to make them better and preserve them,” the mayor said. “Wedding pictures are taken there every single weekend. It is almost a borderline sacred place for Costa Mesa — we’re here to preserve it.”

Councilmember Andrea Marr, in whose 3rd Council District TeWinkle Park is located, sided with the substitute motion.

“Part of the reason we’re in this position is because we didn’t do anything for 20 years,” Marr said, stressing that the $2.5-million repair job is a course correction, not a boondoggle.

“This is a pretty universally loved amenity in the city. [And] I would not advise to have a meeting where we get yelled at by 300 Mesa Del Mar residents, but if that’s what we need to do we will do that.”

Stephens’ motion passed with a 4-3 vote.

