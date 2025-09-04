Huntington Beach to allow alcohol sales at sports complex

The Huntington Beach Sports Complex will begin selling alcohol, despite the concern of residents who are protesting the mix of beer and wine with youth sports.

Alcohol may be consumed at a pair of outdoor dining areas in the park, the City Council decreed Tuesday night, on a 5-2 vote.

Mayor Pat Burns, Mayor Pro Tem Casey McKeon and Councilmembers Butch Twining, Don Kennedy and Gracey Van Der Mark voted to approve the alcohol sales. Councilmembers Chad Williams and Andrew Gruel held the dissenting votes.

Earlier, Williams appealed a Planning Commission decision from Aug. 5, when that panel, on a 4-3 vote, approved conditional use permits. The commissioners voted to put safeguards in place: security must be provided by operator HBSC Partners, there must be a solid barrier to the area, alcohol must be consumed at tables only and alcohol service limited to the hours of noon until closing.

Still, dozens of residents spoke against the alcohol sales at Tuesday night’s council meeting. There are children’s playgrounds adjacent to the 1909 Craft Beer and Concessions stands at the complex, one is 80 feet away and another just 8 feet away.

The complex, which has eight softball fields overlaid with seven soccer fields, hosts both youth and adult games,

A children’s play structure next to the 1909 Craft Beer and Concessions stand at the Huntington Beach Sports Complex. (Matt Szabo)

Kennedy acknowledged that he had many supporters in the audience who may not have agreed with his decision. He cited statistics he said he found that 70% of fatal driving accidents did not involve alcohol, nor did 90% of non-fatal accidents.

”There’s that tie-in that right now, if you have a beer and you have a kid, you’re not a great parent,” he said. ”That just doesn’t square up … I’m not justifying that alcohol doesn’t create problems. Yes, it does, but many things in life create problems. A bad parent, a bad temper.”

He added that the operator would be on a tight leash, and the permits could be revoked.

Jerry Marchbank, representing the applicant HBSC Partners, estimated the revenue from alcohol sales would be about $500,000 a year. The city’s cut of that would start at 8%, and escalate up to 15%.

Williams made a roughly 20-minute presentation in opposition, noting that the sports complex was originally intended to be for youth sports. A group called ”Save Our Kids” was formed in the 1990s with the goal of bringing youth sports to Central Park.

Measure L, which narrowly passed in 1996, allowed the sports complex to be built and that it could have a ”snack bar concession.”

The Huntington Beach Sports Complex is a 45-acre facility that has eight softball fields overlaid with seven soccer fields. (Matt Szabo)

”You cannot ask for a snack bar and then give them a sports bar,” Williams said. ”The sale and consumption of alcohol on the premises was never contemplated by the voters, that’s a fact. It is a drastic change that flies contrary to the mission of steering kids away from drugs and alcohol … I don’t think we’re stealing away from any parental rights by having a youth-focused facility. We’re running out of these places, folks.”

Referencing a zoning amendment that’s in place, Williams also argued that only restaurants with full table service could serve alcohol in Central Park. The 1909 Craft Beer and Concessions stands currently don’t have full table service, though that is proposed.

“That’s a pretty easy bar to meet,” Kennedy said. “They already said they have wait staff that will bring the food to the tables.”

Williams responded that the zoning text amendment specifies that having full table service was a prerequisite for even applying for a permit.

After the discussion, McKeon made the successful motion to allow the permits.

“I grew up playing ice hockey, and it’s common knowledge that hockey parents are the craziest parents of any youth sports,” McKeon said. “I talked to my buddy whose kid is 12 years old, [plays] travel hockey all throughout Southern California. Every single ice arena sells either beer and wine or full liquor ... We’re a nation of laws. There’s safeguards in place to protect against abuse.”