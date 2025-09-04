Petition drive underway to impose term limits on Laguna Beach City Council members

Mike Morris stands near the table where he gathers signatures for a petition drive that seeks to impose term limits for members of the Laguna Beach City Council.

A group of Laguna Beach residents seeking to impose term limits on future members of the City Council have been circulating a petition since June to put the idea before voters.

Mike Morris, who filed the notice of intent to circulate the petition, maintains that such a measure would bring Laguna Beach in line with the majority of Orange County. He said he reviewed the municipal code of each city in the county and found just six that did not include language regarding term limits.

The ballot initiative, which was launched by a new political action committee and can be read in its entirety at nimblegov.org, would allow for council members to serve two four-year terms before being subject to a two-year hiatus, after which they would be eligible to run again.

Advertisement

“Looking at the past couple of elections and the disparity between the amount of dollars spent by incumbents who are seeking reelection versus newcomers who are trying to run competitive campaigns, the difference in dollars is just so stark,” Morris said. “It really underscores that unless you have extremely deep pockets, or you have a political machine behind you, if you’re a newcomer, it’s really prohibitively expensive to run a competitive campaign. … I personally feel that it diminishes the ability for new voices, with perhaps novel ideas or new approaches to old ideas, from even throwing their hat in the ring.”

In California, petitioners have 180 days to collect the requisite number of signatures to qualify for the ballot. The Laguna Beach group needs to gather signatures from 10% of the city’s roughly 18,000 registered voters. Morris is confident the threshold will be met this month, but the plan is to continue gathering signatures into October to create a buffer.

Assuming the required number of signatures is secured, the initiative would qualify for the 2026 ballot. Morris added that if the measure passes, the term count for any sitting council member would be set at zero.

“Nobody’s previous years on the council is counted against them in terms of this term limit,” he said. “... I think if folks who support the current incumbents take a look at the legislation, they’ll see that it’s not onerous, it’s not going to cause immediate upheaval. It’s a smooth, general transition to a new way of doing things.”

Susan Skinner, who has been a part-time resident of Laguna Beach since 1968, is also helping out with the effort.

“I find this incredibly exciting,” Skinner said. “This is democracy in action, where we see an issue, and we the people can create the solution for it. I really do feel this is just going to pass with flying colors.”

The impacts of term limits, Skinner believes, include keeping council members in touch with their constituents.

“There’s a power to incumbency,” Skinner said. “I think that it does tend to show [that] the longer people have been in power...the less responsiveness that we see.”

Morris and Skinner were both proponents of Measure Q, which would have created an overlay zone to have residents vote on major development projects. That ballot initiative was unsuccessful, but there are lessons to be learned in defeat. Morris called Measure Q a “far more ambitious undertaking.”

“It was a very complicated piece of potential legislation,” Morris said. “Here, we just went back to fundamental principles of good governance. In coming up with the language for a proposed ballot measure, of course we used an election law attorney, but we really just took language from adjacent cities who have term limits.

“It’s very simple. It’s less than a page, and I think what we’ve learned is the simpler, the better, and that, I think, applies to any ballot language, because if it gets too complicated, people [are] concerned, and I agree they should be concerned, because there may be unintended consequences.”