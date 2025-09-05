Brittany Ganson to lead Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce

Brittany Ganson has been appointed as the president and chief executive of the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The former director of economic development and government for the Beverly Hills Chamber of Commerce has been named the new president and chief executive of the Laguna Beach chamber.

Brittany Ganson’s first day on her new job was Tuesday.

Her appointment wraps up a two-month-long search to find a replacement for Erin Slattery, whose last day with the chamber was June 30.

Paula Hornbuckle-Arnold, a board member who was serving as the interim chief executive, said the chamber decided to go in another direction but wouldn’t comment further on Slattery’s departure, calling it a “personnel matter.”

As for the recruitment, Hornbuckle-Arnold said there were as many as 80 applications for the position, including out-of-state candidates.

“It was a committee who decided [on the hire],” Hornbuckle-Arnold said. “We were looking for basically two things — somebody with relevant chamber experience, and somebody who we felt would assimilate well with Laguna, because it’s very quirky here.”

In Beverly Hills, Ganson worked closely with the mayor, city council and city manager on matters concerning business attraction, public funding and branding. In Laguna Beach, she will be expected to support local businesses, enhance economic growth and strengthen civic partnerships.

Ganson has experience in the fields of consumer goods, health and wellness, luxury retail and real estate. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from USC. Asked what she believes she brings to the table, Ganson pointed to networking and event planning as strengths.

She will be challenged from an events aspect almost immediately, with the Taste of Laguna set to return to the Festival of Arts on Oct. 2.

“I have a very heavy background in events — large, small, you name it, I’ve been doing it for the majority of my 20-year-plus career,” Ganson said. “Coming in a month out for Taste, really deep diving into that and getting into every single aspect. … Absolutely love this because this is definitely my wheelhouse.”

Ganson shared some of the similarities she sees between Beverly Hills and Laguna Beach, a town she said she has visited since childhood.

“There’s a small community in terms of who’s actually living here, but then you have that influx of the tourism that comes in, and that’s what’s really building those dollars in terms of the retail and the restaurants,” Ganson said. “It’s marketing and creating the right image to attract those tourists, but then also making sure that the community is feeling safe, enjoying their home small businesses, and making sure that they’re shopping local and eating local.

“[That] can always be a challenge. We’re in this beautiful enclave. There’s a lot of other options surrounding it, same with Beverly Hills. Not everyone is going to stay within Beverly Hills because you have a lot of other options on your borders.”

