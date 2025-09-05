Costa Mesa leaning toward joining O.C. Power Authority, even after others have fled

Costa Mesa officials are moving ahead with plans to enter the OCPA, a move that could increase the use of renewable energy and reduce costs.

Costa Mesa is taking a hesitant step toward joining the Orange County Power Authority — an agency that’s seen its share of troubles since forming in 2020 but is offering to bolster renewable energy use and potentially lower customer rates.

The City Council on Tuesday voted 5-2 to draft an ordinance as a precursor to enrolling ratepayers into a community choice aggregation (CCA) program that allows local jurisdictions to jointly purchase energy in the marketplace and then send it to the grid, to be distributed to customers by Southern California Edison.

Members would serve on the agency’s board, decide how much renewable energy to buy, set rates and possibly direct surplus revenue toward community energy programs, rebates and sustainability projects.

The council agreed in July to let the authority examine the city’s energy load data from Edison to determine the feasibility of Costa Mesa joining the program, the results of which were delivered Tuesday by OCPA’s chief executive, Joe Mosca.

Mosca reported the organization’s reserves stand at 16% of operating costs and are anticipated to increase to 30% next year.

“We are fiscally sound and fiscally healthy,” he said. “[And] our rate design has remained unchanged for the last couple of years, allowing for stability and affordability.”

He pointed out that, since California’s AB 117 established community choice aggregation as an option in 2002, 25 CCAs are serving 14 million residential and business customers in more than 200 communities, accounting for 26% of the state’s total energy load.

Once a city joins the authority, leaders select a default plan from among three options — a basic option that includes 47% renewable energy and costs 3% less than Edison, a smart choice plan with 55% renewable energy and a 100% renewable energy plan.

Residents and businesses are enrolled in the program at the default rate and billed accordingly, but would have the option to change their plan or to opt out entirely, Mosca said.

Costa Mesa’s load data showed 50,558 residential, commercial and industrial customers used a collective 631,172 megawatt-hours of energy between 2023 and 2024.

With the city on board, the nonprofit agency anticipates that by 2027-28, it would see $75.1 million in revenue and $64.1 million in total operating expenses — an operating margin of $11 million — to either hold in reserve, stabilize rates or fund community programs.

Forecasts indicate that margin could increase to roughly $13 million in the next two years. Were the city to move ahead, OCPA’s board would have to vote on its membership by December in order for service to begin by March 2027, Mosca said.

Initially formed in partnership with the city of Irvine, OCPA also comprises Buena Park and Fullerton, with the city of Fountain Valley coming online by October 2026.

Buena Park City Councilmember Susan Sonne, who chairs the authority, said her city has decreased its carbon emissions by more than 350 million pounds — the equivalent of taking 38,000 gas-powered vehicles off the road for one year.

“It’s easy to discount those incredible impacts, because you can’t see them, but they’re just as real as the consequences of the changing climate that we do feel and see almost daily,” she said.

However, since the authority began delivering power in 2022, the County of Orange and Huntington Beach have elected to withdraw their membership, while Irvine officials voted to exit in December and are due to review the matter later this month.

Those departures stemmed from audits indicating leaders may have circumvented procurement policies and improperly used funds for marketing and financial services contracts. Irvine accused OCPA of misrepresenting information about rates and plan options.

Several speakers Tuesday commented on the agency’s dealings with Irvine, criticizing the fact that the agency authored Costa Mesa’s feasibility study when other jurisdictions led their own independent analyses.

Ralph Taboada, who serves on the Costa Mesa Finance and Pension Advisory Committee, said he supports the climate goals of community choice aggregation but requested the city take more time to consider its options. David Martinez, a planning commissioner, said he hoped the move would make energy more affordable.

“I think this will provide a fantastic option for residents who want to save a few dollars on their utility bills,” he said.

Ultimately, Councilwoman Andrea Marr suggested moving forward with an ordinance to be considered at the council’s Oct. 7 meeting, saying the city could move forward in the process while continuing its review.

Mayor Pro Tem Chavez said his primary interest in joining the authority would be achieving lower energy bills for residents and asked whether a clause could be created to allow the city to opt out of the program if that did not happen.

“As someone who represents renters and who has folks in neighborhoods who are struggling to live day to day, any dollar I can save them is important to me,” he said.

Councilman Loren Gameros said he’d support Marr’s motion but was not entirely convinced such a move would be a good one.

“I’m doing this hesitantly,” he said. “I want you guys to know I have a lot of questions and a lot of reservations.”

Councilmen Jeff Pettis and Mike Buley opposed the motion.

