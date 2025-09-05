Fresh perspectives reflected at Gallery Sonder’s ‘Lensing Water’

Curator Genevieve Williams stands with works by Lachlan Turczan, including Liquid Lens, at the “Lensing Water” installation at Sonder Gallery in Corona Del Mar.

When Josh MacDonald opened Gallery Sonder in Corona del Mar in November, he made a commitment to cultivating a space with an inviting atmosphere.

“The community has definitely come together to support the gallery,”MacDonald said. “Typically, our doors are open and you are greeted with a friendly face.”

MacDonald has been in the art space for nearly 20 years, beginning when he worked with his uncle, local sculpture Richard MacDonald.

Gallery founder Joshua MacDonald and curator Genevieve Williams, from left, stand with Lachlan Turczan piece, “Tidal Resonance,” part of the new installation “Lensing Water” at Sonder Gallery in Corona Del Mar. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

In addition to creating a welcoming space, the gallery founder is equally dedicated to fostering relationships with new, innovative voices in art. For Gallery Sonder’s latest exhibition, MacDonald tapped Los Angeles-based artist Lachlan Turczan and curator Genevieve Williams

“Lensing Water,” on view now through Sept. 14, is a solo exhibition of Turczan’s mesmerizing work, curated by Williams.

The exhibition incorporates elements of water, light and sound, carrying on the legacy started by the artists of the California light and space movement. Turczan uses optical and sonic elements to examine the properties of water. Earlier this year, he premiered his light sculptures “Lucida (I-VI)” alongside Google for Milan Design Week.

Williams has also spent the last decade of her career specializing in the light and space movement, working as the director of the Peter Blake Gallery from 2015 to 2022 and curating shows like “Luminaries of Light: Pioneers of the California Light and Space Movement,” at Honarkar Foundation for Arts & Culture in Laguna Beach.

“Lensing Water” features five bodies of work from Turczan, including “Contact Lens” vessels, archival “Watergram” prints and “Annular Optic” wall art.

The show also includes “Sympathetic Resonance,” interactive sculptures fashioned from polished stainless steel water barrels rigged with caustic insulation that create a low frequency to manipulate the water within them.

Lachlan Turczan’s stainless steal “Tidal Resonance” is part of the new “Lensing Water” installation, at Sonder Gallery in Corona Del Mar. (Don Leach/Staff Photographer)

“I think the beautiful thing about these works is Lachlan is merging nature and technology,” Williams said. “He is using a very natural element, in this case water, and he is merging it with this incredibly sophisticated system.”

Similarly, a piece titled “Liquid Lens” uses clear acrylic, a medium popular with light and space artists, to rim the top of a water barrel, creating an infinite ring around the shallow pool that changes when a viewer touches the water.

“Light Object” incorporates a laser with elements of water and clear acrylic, a piece that MacDonald said people are automatically drawn to when they enter the space. The thin blue laser shines directly into the acrylic pillar filled partially with water, creating a installation that looks different from every angle, at every time of day, through a phones photo lens and through the viewer’s own eyes.

Lachlan Turczan’s “Light Object” is part of the new installation “Lensing Water” at Sonder Gallery in Corona Del Mar. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Some technologies are older, like with the series of “Watergram” prints. Turczan uses the darkroom photo lab development process to capture stills of water in motion at just the right moment.

The support and attention MacDonald has given to Turczan and Williams is warranted, given that both have earned recognition in the art world recently.

Turczan was named a finalist in the Lumen Prize Hybrid Award, a category within the Lumen Prize that recognizes work in the digital art space and celebrates innovation in the realm of art and technology.

To close out the show, at 5 p.m. on Sept. 14, Turczan will appear at Gallery Sonder for an Artist Talk.

“Lachlan is on this cusp of having this huge career, so it is really exciting to have a show for him in Orange County,” said Williams.

Later this month, Williams will accept the Orange County Arts’ Emerging Art Leader award at the Segerstrom Center for Arts in Costa Mesa.

Orange County’s nonprofit arts council honors local arts organizations, artists and art patrons and has selected Williams based on her “commitment to fostering artistic excellence, community engagement and accessibility within the arts.” She currently serves as the director and acting curator of the Honarkar Foundation in Laguna Beach and said she finds the award both humbling and affirming.

“Curating is often quiet, behind-the-scenes work, so I never expect recognition — which makes this acknowledgment especially meaningful,” Williams said. “Over the past decade, I’ve organized more than 100 exhibitions in Orange County and beyond, always with a focus on bringing ambitious, thoughtful art to this community.”

Joshua MacDonald and Genevieve Williams, from left, with Lachlan Turczan piece, “Tidal Resonance.” (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The recognition is validating for MacDonald too, proof that he is on the right track when it comes to shaping Gallery Sonder.

“It’s a very proud moment for me because when I opened the gallery I wanted to show boundary-pushing artists and Lachlan fits very much into that,” said MacDonald. “Another reason I created Sonder was to collaborate with people like Genevieve. She is a very skilled person and this is a specialty of hers, so its been a privilege to join forces together.”

The changing tides of the art industry aren’t lost on the young innovators.

“To have my work recognized now, at a moment of generational shift, with a new wave of artists, curators, dealers and collectors coming through, feels incredibly rewarding,” Williams said. “It’s exciting to not only be part of that transition, but to be considered a leader within it.”

“Lensing Water” on view through Sept. 14 at Gallery Sonder, 3435 East Coast Hwy., Corona Del Mar. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. For more information visit gallerysonder.com.

