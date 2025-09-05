State Lands Commission draft report weighs in on Newport Beach mooring permits

Boats anchored in the offshore Mooring Field C in the Newport Channel.

Adam Leverenz, a retiree, has held a mooring permit in Newport Beach for about two years. It allows him to moor a 1973 sportfishing boat in rough condition that he got at a bargain price, along with the permit, from a previous boat owner.

Ideally, Leverenz wants to buy a nicer boat that he hopes will allow him to be a “live-aboard” in Newport Beach’s harbor tidelands as a self-described snowbird from his prairie home in Minnesota.

But uncertainty surrounding the future of Newport Beach’s tidelands management, particularly in regards to private transfers of permits, gives Leverenz pause.

“Considering that the city may take all this away, I decided not to lose more money,” he said. “I’m waiting to see how things turn out.”

Last summer, the Newport Beach City Council appeared to strike a compromise that would allow for mooring permit rates to increase substantially while freezing existing rates for longtime permit holders.

News Compromise on Newport Beach tidelands mooring fees stalled indefinitely by state officials “The moorings are the last place in Newport, people like me, like retirees and veterans, nurses and lifeguards can afford to keep a boat,” said Anne Stenton, a teacher and president of the Newport Mooring Assn.

City staff also suggested phasing out private mooring permit transfers with one transfer allowed within four years, and no later than Aug. 21, 2028. Permits would then transfer to the city’s licensing program.

The City Council moved forward with passing the law, which was set to increase rates for on-shore moorings — used by boat owners who store their boats when not in use — from $1.67 per linear foot to $7.77. Off-shore rates were going to see an increase from $3.35 per linear foot to $17.78.

But the California State Lands Commission interjected after the July 9, 2024 council vote and shelved a second vote indefinitely while it reviewed potential “violations of the trust grant” that allows Newport Beach to manage the tidelands.

At an Aug. 21 commission meeting, a draft report prepared by commission staff concluded that an appraisal carried out to calculate mooring permit hikes was generally “reasonable” but that Newport Beach officials should review the July 9 compromise to ensure fairness in tidelands management.

“This commission does not set the rates for the pier,” said Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, who chairs the commission. “This is not our call, this the city’s call. We have issued this report. It may not be what [people] were necessarily looking for, but it was appropriate for us to issue this review.”

Mooring permit fees may rise after the State Lands Commission did not find any major issues with a related appraisal. (File photo)

The State Lands Act has an anti-discriminatory clause, in part, where it concerns rates.

As mooring permit holders have long decried an inequity between mooring permit and residential pier rates for homeowners who have a dock on their property, the draft report found that latter is far below fair market value.

“The city appears to have treated its residential pier leases, who are necessarily city residents, more favorably than its mooring permit holders,” the draft report read.

Newport Beach has contracted for an appraisal of the residential pier rates, which is currently underway.

Assistant City Manager Seimone Jurjis told the Daily Pilot the city is still digesting the draft report, but that its findings were expected.

“We’re just at the beginning of the process and looking at the residential piers,” he said. “Eventually, we’re going to do a comparison of residential piers to the mooring rates. We want to make sure that we’re in compliance with the commission.”

According to the draft report, current residential pier rates are 58 cents per square foot, which was considered too low with fair market value being double the rate.

Jurjis stressed that city officials want to reach out to both commission staff and mooring permit holders in moving forward.

The commission came down hardest on the private sale of mooring permits, which it deemed a possible violation of the Public Trust Doctrine. The draft report found that permit sales created a market where prices ranged from $10,000 to $60,000 and urged Newport Beach to put a stop to the transactions.

“The commission made their position clear,” Jurjis said. “People can’t be buying and selling state tidelands. It’s the public’s lands, the state’s lands. Transferability is going to have to come to an end at some point.”

After the commission meeting, the Newport Mooring Assn. posted the draft report on its website.

The group welcomed the report’s focus on key differences between moorings and residential pier policies.

But it also flagged concerns surrounding the appraisal while questioning the commission’s stance on permit transferability as a possible Public Trust Doctrine violation, an interpretation the group sees as one that “does not accurately reflect this long-standing practice in many harbors.”

Speaking on his own behalf, Leverenz considers an end to permit transfers as very troubling.

“There’s retirees out here,” he said. “Some people have spent their life savings with assurances from the city that their permits would remain transferable.”

In the meantime, the commission is accepting comments on its draft report ahead of issuing a final report by its Dec. 16 meeting.

Mooring permit holders who turned out to the commission’s meeting in August called for Newport Beach’s tidelands management to be discussed at a special meeting this month.

Despite calls from mooring permit holders to do so, the commission hasn’t scheduled such a meeting.

The Newport Mooring Assn. is turning its immediate attention to the Newport Beach Harbor Commission, which recommended the mooring permit raises, and will be making a presentation about its work the commission’s next meeting, set for 5 p.m. Wednesday.