Stepping up to the plate — O.C. woman finally gets her shot at a pro baseball career

Bella Espinoza-Molina, who works in the Costa Mesa Parks and Community Services Department, recently tried out for the Women’s Pro Baseball League set to start next year.

At the tender age of 5 — a time when many of her peers were playing with dolls and hosting imaginary tea parties — Bella Espinoza-Molina was out on the field, with the sun in her face and a baseball bat in hand.

The Ladera Ranch native had no problem playing with boys in Little League, even if some of them gave her a hard time for being the only female or taunted her as she stood on the pitcher’s mound, chanting “girls don’t belong in baseball.”

Although it momentarily shook her confidence, Espinoza-Molina remained in the boys’ league all the way through her senior year at Tesoro High School. It was the only way she could play the sport she loved.

Advertisement

Bella Espinoza-Molina, right, played in USA Baseball’s Trailblazer Series, an intensive training camp for girls’ baseball, in 2019. (Courtesy of Carol Molina)

“I went through the whole Little League,” the 22-year-old recalled Wednesday. “At one point there were two girls, but that didn’t last long.”

Because there was no girls’ baseball team at Tesoro High, Espinoza-Molina tried out for the boys’ team four years in a row. Though she believes she outshined her male counterparts, she was summarily rejected.

“I was always told something different — that I couldn’t make it, or that they didn’t want to put me in when a man or boy could have taken it further,” she said. “They basically didn’t want me to play for them.”

As she matriculated to Saddleback College and UC San Diego, where she’ll be a senior this fall, the trend continued. Each campus has a boys’ baseball team but relegates women with major-league ambitions to softball, a decidedly different endeavor, according to Espinoza-Molina’s mom, Carol Molina.

“We had so many people come up to us and say, ‘She would kill it at softball if she transferred over.’ Parents would tell me she could get a full-ride scholarship to a university if she switched to softball,” Molina said. “But for her, it’s just a different sport.”

Bella Espinoza-Molina practices her swings during tryouts for the Women’s Pro Baseball League in Washington, D.C., in August. (Courtesy of Carol Molina)

And so, Espinoza-Molina cut her own path. She was invited in 2017 to participate in a Girls Baseball Breakthrough Series hosted by USA Baseball and Major League Baseball in Florida, four days of intensive training with retired professional players.

At 15, she tried out for a spot on the U.S. national women’s team. The youngest person there, she did not make the cut, perhaps due to her petite, 5-foot, 1-inch stature. Undaunted, she returned at age 17 and 19 and 21, wanting nothing more than a chance to be out on the field.

Today, she plays in a Sunday men’s league through the Orange County Amateur Baseball Assn. with her dad, Ciro Espinoza, who played professionally in Mexico and was drafted into the MLB but never took to the field. Joining her is sibling Sofia Espinoza-Molina, 17, who shares her sister’s passion.

Bella Espinoza, left, and her sister Sofia play on a Sunday men’s recreational baseball league, the only female players in the group’s history. (Courtesy of Carol Molina)

“I had to try out — they didn’t let me fly in easily,” Bella recalled. “I was the first pick of the draft.”

Baseball may be America’s pastime, but for half the nation’s population, opportunities to play the sport in a serious way are few. While international tournaments and Olympic teams give women free rein of the diamond, it’s a far cry from the multimillion-dollar salaries offered male MLB players.

The last time women were paid to play baseball was when the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League debuted in 1943. With most able-bodied men enlisted or drafted to fight in World War II, baseball promoters seeking to keep stands full resorted to female athletes.

Famously portrayed in the 1992 film “A League of Their Own,” starring Geena Davis and Tom Hanks, the league entertained audiences until 1954, by which time men’s play had resumed and, with revenue and attendance dwindling, female players returned to their softball fields.

Since then, there has been little hope for women who, like Bella, harbor dreams of going pro.

Bella Espinoza-Molina, who works in Costa Mesa’s parks department, was recently picked to play in the new Womens Pro Baseball League in 2026. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Until now. Organizers announced in October the formation of the Women’s Pro Baseball League , an elite league of the world’s best female players co-founded by Justine Siegal, the first woman to coach a professional men’s baseball team, and Keith Stein, an attorney and owner of the semi-professional Toronto Maple Leafs baseball team.

“The Women’s Pro Baseball League is here for all the girls and women who dream of a place to showcase their talents and play the game they love,” Siegal said in the announcement . “We have been waiting over 70 years for a professional baseball league we can call our own. Our time is now.”

WPBL conducted tryouts last month in Washington, D.C., that drew more than 600 women — including Bella and Sofia.

The sisters played against women from all over the world for a chance to play in a seven-week season estimated to begin in May 2026. Among their ranks was Mo’ne Davis, the first girl to earn a win and throw a shutout in the 2014 Little League Series.

Sofia Espinoza-Molina, from left, All-American Girls League players Jeanie “Lefty” Descombes Lesko, Maybelle Blair and Bella Espinoza-Molina talk in the dugout at Nationals Park on Aug. 25. (Courtesy of Carol Molina)

Sofia was cut early on in the process, but Bella advanced to the second round of play, held at Nationals Park. That’s where she and others got to meet living All-American Girls players like 98-year-old Maybelle Blair , who played for the famed Rockford Peaches. Blair, who walks with a cane fashioned from a baseball bat, threw out the first pitch during the Aug. 25 event.

In an emailed comment to a reporter Friday, Stein said the recent success of women’s professional basketball, soccer and hockey highlighted a “gaping hole in the American market for women’s baseball,” a fact evidenced by the response to WPBL’s open call for auditions.

“Witnessing how we affected so many women at the tryouts and their families was one of the highlights of my life,” Stein wrote. “Seeing moms and dads cheering on their kids and thanking me for being part of the WPBL was a really emotional experience.”

Bella Espinoza-Molina poses with her baseball bat outside Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 25 during WPBL tryouts. (Courtesy of Carol Molina)

That’s a fact to which Molina, who accompanied her daughters on the trip to D.C., can personally attest.

“Honestly, it was surreal. It’s hard to have somebody who has that love for a sport but there’s no opportunity for a future for them,” she said. “Now, it’s like there’s a real future here as a woman. They are trailblazing for females behind them.”

Fresh off her recent victory and working at her part-time job with the city of Costa Mesa’s parks department, where she assists in the teen center and seasonal camps, Bella is beginning to rethink her future a bit.

Figuring she’d never be able to play professionally, she was thinking of aiming for a career with the MLB in another capacity, possibly administrative. But now, the sky’s the limit.

“It still hasn’t really sunk in yet that something I’ve wanted since I was a little kid might actually happen, that there is a way,” she said. “I see my future, and it is bright.”

