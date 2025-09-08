DUI driver who killed 12-year-old Costa Mesa boy gets 30 years to life in prison

Richard David Lavalle has been in jail since Dec. 6, 2020, the evening he failed to stop at a stop sign at the juncture of Arlington and Junipero drives in Costa Mesa and fatally struck 12-year-old Noel Gascon. Above, a memorial bench installed at the scene in Noel’s honor.

A 64-year-old man convicted in May for killing a Costa Mesa boy out on a bike ride with his father was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison, according to court records.

Richard David Lavalle, of Long Beach, has been in jail since Dec. 6, 2020, the evening he failed to stop at a stop sign at the juncture of Arlington and Junipero drives near Costa Mesa’s TeWinkle Park and fatally struck 12-year-old Noel Gascon.

Richard Lavalle, 59, of Long Beach, was sentenced Friday to 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole after having been found guilty in the death of Noel Gascon. (Courtesy of the Orange County District Attorney)

Lavalle reportedly failed a field sobriety test and was found with 115 nanograms of methamphetamine in his system. Invesitgators also found drugs in the pickup truck he was driving. Due to a 2013 DUI conviction in San Diego County, charges against him were upgraded from manslaughter to murder.

Witnesses at the scene attempted to resuscitate Noel — who’d been out riding bikes with father Glen Bascon shortly before 6 p.m. that Sunday — but the boy was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Details from Lavalle’s trial revealed the suspect got out of his rented Ford F-150 pickup truck after striking Noel with a force so hard the boy’s body was thrown 120 feet, and appeared not to comprehend what had occurred, City News Service reported in May, when Lavalle was convicted of second-degree murder.

Jennifer Ryan, an attorney with the Orange County public defender’s office, maintained the crash was an accident and said her client “felt awful” when the collision occurred.

Lavalle was convicted in August 2009 of armed bank robbery in federal court and sentenced to 35 months in federal prison in April 2010. He was returned to prison for another year after violating the terms of his supervised release in 2013. He was also convicted of robbery in Los Angeles County in June 2018, according to CNS.

A memorial bench, installed near the stop sign on Arlington Drive after the incident, bears a small round plaque with an inscription: In memory of Noel Bascon, forever in our hearts.

