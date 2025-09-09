Go Greek Yogurt, a favorite of the Hollywood set, opens a Newport Beach location

Go Greek Yogurt, which serves fresh and frozen yogurt imported from Greece, recently opened in Newport Beach.

A long line snaked around the building for the Sept. 4 grand opening of Go Greek Yogurt in Newport Beach. With a DJ playing and a velvet rope at the entrance, the blue-and-white-tiled space felt more like an exclusive club than a spot that serves fresh and frozen yogurt, smoothies and bowls (albeit one with a celebrity following).

A soft opening a few days prior gave franchise owners Eduardo Castelan and Tim Littman an indication members of the community would be excited for the Mediterranean lifestyle brand’s offerings.

“I knew we needed to bring Go Greek down here to O.C.,” Littman said.

Founded in 2012 by David Subotic, his wife, Tanja, and Jonathan Williams, Go Greek Yogurt has brought probiotic-packed, authentic Greek yogurt to the fast casual market.

“Thirteen years ago, we opened our first Go Greek Yogurt in Beverly Hills, inspired by a love for authentic Mediterranean traditions,” Tanja Subotic said. “We’re honored to now expand into Orange County — a milestone that reflects the spirit of our Go Greek family and our mission to share the nourishment, flavor and timeless health of the Mediterranean way of life.”

Go Greek Yogurt Newport Beach franchise owners Eduardo Castelan, left, and Tim Littman. (Courtesy of Go Greek Yogurt

)

The small chain has earned favor with celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Britney Spears. While living in Los Angeles, Castelan and Littman became fans too.

Littman, a Mission Viejo native, felt confident the health-conscious community in Orange County would enjoy the thick, creamy yogurt.

“I know people here will like it but also we wanted to move down here and wanted to bring it with us,” Littman said.

The Newport Beach location is the fourth in California and the 13th internationally. The outlet offers both fresh and frozen yogurt. Adding to the authenticity, the yogurt is imported from Greece.

“Our Greek yogurt is higher in protein and lower in sugar, naturally,” Castelan said. “We don’t add any sugar to our yogurt.”

The fresh, classic yogurt is served in three sizes with house flavors like plain tart, Greek honey and chocolate. There is also a rotating menu of flavors — sour cherry, rose, hazelnut, guava and passion fruit among them. Fresh yogurt can be enjoyed plain or customized with healthy toppings, such as chia seeds, slivered almonds and granola or fresh fruit, including dates, strawberries and pineapple. For the sweet tooth, there are candy toppings like gummies and chocolate chips.

Frozen yogurt is sold in the the same house flavors in three sizes but with a more extensive menu of rotating flavors, such as peanut butter, lemon and strawberry, as well as plenty of topping choices. Vegan options are available too.

Yogurt smoothies and more composed yogurt bowls designed to be a snack or meal are on the menu in sweet and savory varieties. The Althea bowl is a sweet option, made with strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, goji berries, shaved chocolate and a drizzle of Greek honey. The Greek salad bowl is savory with Persian cucumbers, grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives and finished with olive oil, oregano, Himalayan sea salt and crushed black pepper.

Go Greek Yogurt in Newport Beach is the Mediterranean lifestyle brand’s fourth location in California. (Courtesy of Go Greek Yogurt)

Littman hopes customers will see Go Greek as a healthy alternative to ice cream or other frozen treats, although the fresh yogurt bowls have proved to be popular as a healthy snack.

“Most people come in for frozen yogurt,” said Littman. “But here in Newport Beach we have had a lot of people coming in for the fresh yogurt too.”

Go Greek Yogurt is now open at 191 Riverside Ave, Unit C in Newport Beach from 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

