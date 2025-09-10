Curtain rises on Estancia High’s $42M performing arts complex after years of drama

A $42-million performing arts complex at Estancia High School — promised to Newport-Mesa Unified School District voters in 2005 but waylaid by funding issues and arguments over its location on the Westside Costa Mesa campus — is now a reality.

Students, teachers and district stakeholders could hardly contain their exuberance Tuesday as they cut a ribbon on the brand new 18,270-square-foot facility and celebrated the dedication of two of its spaces to instructors who built the school’s drama department.

Tours of the capacious interior showcased a 350-seat theater, black box theater, dressing and prop rooms, along with a concession and box office area at the site, completed just in time for the Aug. 18 start of the 2025-26 school year after nearly two years of construction.

People explore the lobby area at Estancia High School’s long-awaited performing arts complex. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“This new space is more than a building, it is where creativity, collaboration and students’ voices will be heard,” NMUSD President Krista Weigand said to a crowd of about 100. “Spaces like this provide students with opportunities to learn, perform and express themselves in meaningful ways.”

For many in attendance, Tuesday’s grand opening was the realization of a dream deferred.

Originally funded by a $27-million allocation from the district’s $282-million Measure F bond, passed in 2005, Estancia’s performing arts center was put on hold due to cost overruns on other bond projects, including similar theaters at Costa Mesa and Corona del Mar.

As years ticked by, estimates for the project ballooned to $42 million, causing officials to act with some urgency when submitting design plans to the state in 2019 for a complex on the southeast end of campus.

When students and residents learned a revered 1-acre senior lawn with mature sycamores, a rare green space on campus, would be demolished to accommodate the work, they urged officials to consider relocating the project.

Estancia High Principal Michael Halt speaks Tuesday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the campus. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Those protests were bolstered by a 2021 lawsuit from the city of Costa Mesa, claiming NMUSD did not allow for adequate environmental review and public input, in violation of the California Environmental Quality Act.

The district ultimately agreed to relocate the performing arts complex to a northeast end of campus that was primarily used for parking, thereby sparing the senior lawn. But the legal battle and relocation prolonged completion of the theater even further.

Former NMUSD Trustee Martha Fluor — who retired from the board in 2020 after 29 years, vowing the theater promised to Estancia students would be built — was one of many who notched Tuesday’s opening a major win for Costa Mesa’s west side.

“We made a commitment to our community back when Measure F passed that every comprehensive high school would have a theater, every single one,” she said. “Finally, after six years, we’re just thrilled. It’s especially memorable.”

A display Tuesday outlines the progress of construction of a performing arts center at Costa Mesa’s Estancia High School. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley, a former Costa Mesa mayor and NMUSD trustee from 2010 to 2014, recalled working with Fluor and colleague Vicki Snell to make sure the city’s high schools had an infrastructure for arts programs.

“This is the last one, and it’s so great. It’s a long time coming,” Foley said. “As City of the Arts we now have these at two high schools — it’s a beautiful thing for the residents.”

Honoring the history of the school, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, officials have named the site’s 350-seat main theater after former drama teacher Barbara Van Holt, who came to a brand-new Estancia High in the mid-1960s and, over 32 years, developed a theater program for students that still flourishes today.

Holly and Heather Van Holt, from left, stand in lobby of the new Estancia High School Performing Arts Center on Tuesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Van Holt died in 2022 at age 84, but her twin daughters, Holly and Heather Van Holt, attended Tuesday’s ceremony.

“She just would have been over the moon. I’m so grateful they were willing to honor her,” Holly Van Holt said. “It’s a meaningful way to continue the arts in Costa Mesa and not only boost Estancia’s arts presence but Costa Mesa’s arts presence. It’s also a great opportunity to grow the drama program.”

“It was her life — literally her life,” Heather Van Holt said of her mom’s commitment to the EHS Drama Department. “It meant everything to her to see her kids succeed.”

The main stage inside the new Barbara Van Holt Theater has been named to honor EHS instructor Pauline Maranian. A protege of Van Holt’s who took over as drama director in 1996, Maranian helmed the tight-knit department for two more decades before passing the baton to Amber (Marroquin) Reyes, an Estancia graduate, in 2022.

Estancia High teacher Pauline Maranian on Tuesday stands before a main stage named in her honor at the school’s newly dedicated Barbara Van Holt Theater. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Maranian found time ahead of a film studies class to join Reyes at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting, calling the experience “surreal.”

“This is a special space — it’s on par with any professional space in Costa Mesa I’ve seen,” she said of the new digs, which include a grand piano donated by contractor Swinerton and other subcontractors who worked on the project.

“I’m so happy for Amber and her future thespians, because they deserve it.”

Nearby, Estancia student Nova Ras performed docent duties, keeping foot traffic within the designated areas. Vice president of the school’s drama club, the senior found a sense of belonging in the department. Having a new theater is just icing on the cake.

“This is a very inspiring program,” the 17-year-old Costa Mesa resident said. “Each show, we celebrate each other and cheer each other on. We’re kind of like a little found family. I can’t wait to perform here — it’s going to be super fun.”

Newport-Mesa Unified Supt. Wes Smith, speaking during Tuesday’s ceremony, referenced a quote that the theater doesn’t make actors, it makes human beings more human.

“I can’t think of something our world needs more right now than increased humanity,” he said. “This building is going to increase our humanity in our communities for years and years to come. Thanks to everybody who made that happen.”

