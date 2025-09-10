Make waves, not waste: Army of volunteers sought for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay

Children collect trash in Upper Newport Bay during the 2023 Coastal Cleanup Day. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 20.

Newport Beach’s Back Bay is a spot cherished for its hiking trials, wildlife and even scenic views that lend themselves to plein air painting. Yet, each year thousands of pounds of trash make its way into the natural wetlands.

Which is why OC Parks and the Newport Bay Conservancy team up annually for Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay. The two organizations are seeking nearly 1,000 volunteers to help remove trash as well as invasive plant species from the ecological reserve from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 20.

“One-third of Orange County’s tourism economy is bolstered by our ocean economy,” said Orange County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Katrina Foley, in a statement. “Coastal Cleanup Day in the Upper Newport Bay highlights the vital role we all play in protecting the environment and our natural resources.”

Advertisement

Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay is part of a larger event known as California Coastal Cleanup Day, which takes place each year on the third Saturday in September with volunteers removing trash from beaches and waterways up and down the state. A full list of cleanup locations can be found at the California Coastal Commission’s website.

In Upper Newport Bay and surrounding watershed, heavy rains this year contributed to a large wave of waste that includes items such as single-use plastics and disposable masks, officials say. OC Parks and Newport Bay Conservancy are hoping to reach their goal of removing more than 10,000 pounds of trash from the area this year.

Each year, volunteers remove trash and recyclables from Upper Newport Bay for Coastal Cleanup Day. (Courtesy of OC Parks)

Volunteers will work at over a dozen “mini-cleanup day sites” along the 11-mile bay, including the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center, Newport Aquatic Center, Big Canyon, Vista Point, Jamboree Bridge and others. Volunteers should plan to get wet and dirty on this mission — old clothes and closed-toe shoes, particularly tall rubber boots or water shoes, are recommended. Volunteers should also bring a refillable water bottle, gloves and a trash bag or bucket.

OC Parks manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical facilities and coastal land, including Upper Newport Bay, for the County of Orange as part of OC Community Resources, while the Newport Bay Conservancy is dedicated to the protection and preservation of Upper Newport Bay through education, restoration, research and advocacy. Additional event partners include the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the city of Newport Beach, the Orange County Coastkeeper, the Newport Aquatic Center and Inside the Outdoors.

Each year the event draws individual and group volunteers, as well as families. Children ages 6 and up often turn out for the event too, although minor volunteers must have the permission of a guardian and an adult volunteer present. All participating volunteers will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Foley noted it is never too early to get in the habit of protecting our lands.

“Keeping our beaches, waterways and bays clean preserves our local habitats, maintains their unique beauty, and supports a critical piece of our local economy,” she said.

Coastal Cleanup Day at Upper Newport Bay is Saturday, Sept. 20 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers can register at eventbrite.com/coastal-cleanup-day