Costa Mesa allocates $200K for immigrant legal defense fund, backs legal efforts

Roberto Herrera with Resilience Orange County addresses the Costa Mesa City Council Tuesday, advocating for the legal defense of constituents impacted by immigration raids.

With immigration raids continuing to instill fear throughout Costa Mesa’s Latino community, city leaders Tuesday agreed to allocate $200,000 to establish a legal defense fund that would assist detained residents as well as workers seized on the city’s streets.

The City Council also agreed to increase protections for renters, including establishing a rental registry to track at-fault evictions, and to sign onto a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of roving immigration patrols, which were temporarily upheld Monday by a split U.S. Supreme Court vote.

Tuesday’s actions are the latest in a series of steps taken by the council, which last month supported a “No Vigilantes Act” that would require federal agents to identify themselves and display their credentials, and committed $100,000 to two local nonprofits providing food, donations and assistance to impacted Latino families.

Council members also asked staff at their Aug. 5 meeting to explore how the city might assist in defending the legal rights of residents and workers caught up in roving immigration patrols, ostensibly without a warrant or reasonable cause and seemingly based primarily on their race.

City Atty. Kimberly Hall Barlow said Tuesday while the city could not use federal funds, it could allocate general fund dollars for the cause. She suggested contracting with an organization, rather than creating an in-house effort, as a more cost-effective approach.

Councilmember Mike Buley questioned whether partnering with a third party opposing federal government actions could put the city at risk of losing federal grants or funding. Barlow said there is no legal prohibition on such use of general fund money, adding that other cities have adopted similar agreements with legal aid groups.

Residents and immigrant rights advocates implored the city to take action to protect members of the Latino community.

Some, like Costa Mesa resident Garrett Rincon, referenced a Sept. 3 Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid at U-Haul rental facility on Newport Boulevard, in which ICE agents used flash-bang grenades to startle day laborers before detaining several individuals.

“Now is the time to take a stand for due process and to combat the blatant racist policies targeting our Latino population,” Rincon told the council. “I understand there’s a cost associated with implementing a legal defense fund. But there is an even bigger cost with having our community ripped away from us.”

After taking more than an hour of public testimony, Mayor John Stephens moved to allocate $200,000 to establish a partnership with Los Angeles-based Immigrant Defenders Law Center and, if needed, the Public Law Center of Santa Ana, to assist Costa Mesa residents wherever they may be detained as well as individuals taken inside city limits.

Stephens also suggested when that fund reached the $50,000 level, staff provide a progress report, so officials could consider adding more funds. His motion also included the city’s participation in the federal constitutionality lawsuit appeal, Vasquez Perdomo v. Noem .

Stephens, an attorney for more than three decades, said his motion was about providing access to justice.

“If you’re arrested for committing a crime — even if it’s a crime you committed and you intend to plead guilty for that crime, and it could be a horrific crime — you get representation provided to you by the government under the United States Constitution,” the mayor said.

“These folks who are being detained, allegedly because they violated some immigration law, they have none of that. The government is taking them, but the government is not defending them.”

City officials also agreed in a 4-2 vote (Stephens recused himself) to establish a rental registry and amend the city’s tenant protection ordinance prohibiting no-fault evictions, requiring landlords to notify City Hall in advance of an eviction.

Tuesday’s actions found no favor among conservative council members Mike Buley and Jeff Pettis, who respectively represent the city’s 1st and 6th council districts.

“I think it’s a misguided approach we’re taking here,” said Buley. “[A rental registry] is going to be a step toward rent control. And you have a lot of mom and pop rentals who are one payment away from getting into trouble and losing their investment properties. That middle class continues to get squeezed, and they don’t have any advocates.”

But those who supported the measures spoke unequivocally about the need for urgent action.

“I know in every bone in my body what’s happening right now is not normal — it’s not OK,” said Mayor Pro Tem Manuel Chavez, who described growing up in Costa Mesa at a time when Latinos were targeted and disparaged.

“In five years’ time, everyone is going to be like, ‘I wasn’t part of that; I didn’t believe in that,’” he continued. “So, today I’m making a stand and saying for our Latino community, we are not going away. You may have us hiding for a bit, but you will not take away our joy.”

