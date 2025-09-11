From City Hall to service: Natalie Moser to head nonprofit Robyne’s Nest

Former Huntington Beach City Council member Natalie Moser has been named the executive director of local nonprofit Robyne’s Nest. Moser in the Robyne’s Nest office pantry on day one of her new post, above.

Lifelong Huntington Beach resident Natalie Moser is ready for her next challenge.

Moser has been hired as the executive director of local nonprofit Robyne’s Nest, which helps at-risk and homeless high school students by providing food, clothes and other resources.

Moser’s first day on the job was Tuesday.

She and her husband Matt have two teenagers themselves, a son who’s a senior at Orange County School of the Arts and a daughter who’s a sophomore at Huntington Beach High School.

“I know that there are kids out there who are trying to thrive,” said Moser, 49. “They might not be able to have the stability to get to school, or to eat. It’s personal to me, too, because I know what it’s like to push through challenges. If I can help lead an organization that allows students to turn survival into stability, and then stability into thriving and opportunity, then that’s exciting to me.”

Moser takes the reins from Robyne’s Nest founder Robyne Wood, who announced recently that she would be retiring in January after a decade in charge.

Moser, who went to Saint Bonaventure School in Huntington Beach and later graduated from Marina High School, has a bachelor’s degree in history from Cal State Long Beach and a master’s in business administration from Chapman University. One challenge she alluded to was that she is a breast cancer survivor.

This latest chapter comes after she served one term on the Huntington Beach City Council, but was not reelected last November.

Moser sees the position with Robyne’s Nest as helping the community in a different way. The former chair of the now-defunct Huntington Beach Human Relations Task Force, she has experience working with Homeless United Huntington Beach.

Natalie Moser rides in the Huntington Beach Fourth of July Parade in 2024. (James Carbone)

The owner of a photography and creative services business, she also spent time earlier in her career in various roles with SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Orange County Teachers Federal Credit Union. Moser’s positions there included as the director of organizational performance — creating metrics for success — and the director of member advocacy, which focused on serving the under-served.

“That’s really where I found the desire to not only do good work, but also really help people,” Moser said.

Robyne’s Nest works with three local school districts: Huntington Beach City, Huntington Beach Union High School and Newport-Mesa Unified. The mission has expanded over the years to include elements like a thrift store, Threadz Pop-Up Shop, next to the corporate office. The nonprofit also operates a transitional living house, Robyne’s Landing, in Huntington Beach.

Moser said she had a pair of interviews with the Robyne’s Nest board of directors before she was hired. She impressed them, including board president Lisa Farmer, a retired executive at the Boeing Company.

“Robyne built a mission-driven, high-impact organization,” Farmer said in a statement. “Natalie’s leadership and community experience position us to continue to grow partnerships with our school districts, volunteers and donors while keeping at-risk students at the center.”

Former Huntington Beach City Council member Natalie Moser has a master’s in business administration from Chapman University. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Moser said she’s been impressed with the work that the nonprofit has done for years, adding that her family has typically adopted a student from Robyne’s Nest during the holiday program every year.

“What it boils down to is that the mission continues, and it’s not one person,” she said. “It’s really such a community-driven effort. My goal is sustainability, so that 10 years from now, Robyne’s Nest is still continuing to create a positive impact on our communities.

“My hope is that more people in our community will join us in this work. The need is great, but so is our capacity to make a difference. Every dollar we raise translates directly into therapy hours, safe housing or meals for students who would otherwise face these hurdles alone.”

Wood, the founder, feels that the time is right to step away and she’s confident that Moser can be a fierce advocate for teenagers in need.

“Every chapter looks a little different at Robyne’s Nest, but the mission of supporting our most vulnerable students should always be the leader’s north star,” Wood said. “Natalie has the opportunity to build on what’s already been greatly established, and I hope she does well to continue the greatness of Robyne’s Nest.”