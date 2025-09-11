Visit Laguna Beach names Joanna Bear as president and chief executive

Joanna Bear has been named the president and chief executive of Visit Laguna Beach. She previously served as general manager of Surf & Sand Resort.

Visit Laguna Beach has turned to Joanna Bear to lead the community marketing organization as its president and chief executive.

Bear spent the past decade as the general manager of the Surf & Sand Resort, a Laguna Beach hotel at which she held management positions for 22 years. She oversaw the completion of major renovations — including every guest room and public space — to the oceanfront property in the past couple of years.

As she begins her newest leadership role, Bear said she is excited to focus on the stewardship program that “really defines responsible tourists.” She also wants to further collaboration between the city’s hotels and local arts organizations and businesses.

“Understandably, the residents and the community want that focus, and I agree,” Bear said. “I think having a happy community is going to make for a very successful destination, so I believe we’re aligned and excited to make this happen.”

Some residents have criticized the organization in the past for marketing campaigns that they believe have contributed to the large crowds the community experiences, particularly as it relates to day-trippers.

That hasn’t and won’t be the focus of Visit Laguna Beach going forward, said Bear, who plans to lean into the organization’s stated goal of fostering destination stewardship while also attracting overnight guests.

“I’m taking the approach of really looking at everything that we’re doing and ensuring that everything we touch … either falls into the stewardship or it falls under the overnight-guest efforts, to ensure that there is nothing out there for day-trippers,” said Bear, who first joined Visit Laguna Beach’s board of directors in 2013. “That’s not the audience we’re looking for. … That’s not in our interest.”

Visit Laguna Beach’s website includes information on conservation and sustainability, including pages for the Leave No Trace campaign and references to local environmental groups and topical events, such as KelpFest and Laguna Art Museum’s Art and Nature.

Laguna Beach has approximately 30 lodging establishments, Bear said, and earlier this year, the tourism marketing district was renewed for an additional 10 years, through June 30, 2035.

The city’s lodging businesses take a 2% self-assessment, paid for by overnight visitors at hotels and short-term lodging operators, to contribute toward the promotion of tourism-related activities, as well as to support cultural arts programming and environmental stewardship.

City officials project the district will generate $3 million in revenue in the first year and more than $36 million over the next decade. A City Hall staff report said Laguna Beach would receive an initial contribution of $260,000 to form a city-managed cultural and environmental stewardship fund. The fund will be supplemented with annual contributions of $500,000 beginning next fiscal year.

Funding for cultural arts grants, the Laguna Beach Arts Commission, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna College of Art & Design and Laguna Playhouse will continue, although the percentage share of revenue generated from the district allocated to each will be reduced from 10% to 8% by the second year of the agreement.

At that point, Visit Laguna Beach will use 25% of the revenue for tourism-related matters and 10% for operational expenses, while 25% will go to the new cultural and environmental sustainability fund.

“I think the arts are extremely grateful for the funds that go through there,” Bear said. “This is all stemming from hotel bed tax… allowing them to prosper in different aspects when they wouldn’t have those funds.”

First established in 2001, the new 10-year term represents the city’s largest commitment to the tourism marketing district to date. It had previously been renewed for a five-year period.

Karyn Philippsen, a founding member of Visit Laguna Beach, called the significance of the long-term commitment “enormous.” She added the organization is primed to partner with the city in areas that go far beyond promotion of the coastline.

“We’ve got [Laguna Beach’s 100th] birthday coming up, we’ve got the Olympics coming up,” Philippsen said. “Literally, the next two-to-three years out of the 10, there are a lot of events and activities that we’ve never really partnered before in the same way that we’re going to be doing that with our city partners and, probably, to a certain degree with the Chamber [of Commerce].

“When you say what’s the biggest task, it’s finding the natural blend for how we help each other get to the next level [while] honoring the four pillars of stewardship, which bring us into trying to respect the area and help respect the area for the residents.”

