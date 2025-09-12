Appellate court puts Huntington Beach back on the clock to adopt housing element

Huntington Beach remains without a compliant housing element that would zone for 13,368 units this decade, as required by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle that runs until 2029. Above, heavy equipment clears a lot for a townhome development on Talbert Avenue in 2023.

An appellate court on Thursday ordered the state of California’s housing case against Huntington Beach to keep moving forward.

A three-judge panel on the California Fourth District Court of Appeal ruled that a May 2024 San Diego Superior Court order requiring the city to pass a compliant housing element should have had remedies requested by the state, including a 120-day deadline for compliance and permitting as well as zoning penalties until that was reached.

“We agree with the [state] that the trial court erred when it omitted the 120-day compliance deadline and one or more mandatory provisional remedies,” Judge Judith McConnell wrote in the opinion issued by the court.

The ruling instructs the San Diego court to enter a new order providing the relief requested by the state, and to “expediently” adjudicate all remaining issues in the case. The Kennedy Commission, an Orange County affordable housing nonprofit, is another petitioner in the case.

“The deadline for Huntington Beach to submit a compliant housing element was October 15, 2021, nearly four years ago,” California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said in a statement. “At a time when California is experiencing a housing crisis of epic proportions, the city’s continued reluctance to follow the law is inexcusable, and we have been in court seeking accountability. Today’s win is an important development. Huntington Beach is running out of excuses, and the consequences for failing to plan for its fair share of housing are becoming clearer and more serious.”

Huntington Beach City Atty. Mike Vigliotta said he was working with outside counsel to evaluate the appellate court’s ruling.

“Huntington Beach remains deeply concerned about the impacts of state housing mandates on our environment, infrastructure and beach community character,” Vigliotta said in an email. “We look forward to defending local control over these housing matters.”

Supporters stand by during a 2023 press conference at Huntington Beach City Hall to announce a federal lawsuit against the state over housing mandates. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bonta, Gov. Gavin Newsom and Gustavo Velasquez, director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development, originally sued the city in 2023. Huntington Beach countered with a federal suit against the state, claiming that housing mandates violate its 1st and 14th Amendment protections.

Former City Atty. Michael Gates also argued that Surf City’s charter city status allowed it to zone how it saw fit. But a district court judge dismissed the city’s federal lawsuit. That ruling held up on appeal, and a request for the full panel to review the federal case was denied in April.

Huntington Beach remains without a compliant housing element that would zone for 13,368 units this decade, as required by the state’s Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle that runs until 2029.

“Huntington Beach officials have wasted vast sums of taxpayer dollars to defend clearly unlawful NIMBY policies,” Newsom said in a statement, using the acronym for “not in my backyard.”

“They are failing their own citizens by wasting time and money that could be used to create much-needed housing,” Newsom continued. “No more excuses — every city must follow state law and do its part to build more housing.”