Around Town: Costa Mesa to offer free e-bike safety lessons Sept. 27

An e-bike skills course will be held at TeWinkle Middle School, 3224 California St., Costa Mesa on Saturday, Sept. 27.

In an effort to encourage safe bicycle riding habits among users of all ages, the city of Costa Mesa will host a Community E-Bike Skills Course at TeWinkle Middle School from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The event will specifically focus on the safe operation of e-bikes for students interested in learning more about safety, maintenance, and bicycling. Participants may receive free bicycle tune-ups and free helmets while supplies last.

TeWinkle Middle School is located at 3224 California St., Costa Mesa. Students from throughout Newport-Mesa Unified School District are invited to attend.

Advertisement

Costa Mesa Historical Society presents 3rd annual bike tour

The Costa Mesa Historical Society on Sunday, Sept. 14 will host its 3rd Annual Historical Costa Mesa Bike Tour , led by City Councilmember Arlis Reynolds.

Riders will meet at the CMHS museum at 1:30 p.m. The ride will begin at 2 p.m. with stops along the way to the Diego Sepúlveda Adobe in Estancia Park, returning participants to the museum by 4 p.m.

The free, family-friendly event is open to riders of all ages who wish to celebrate Costa Mesa’s past while enjoying a bike tour. Riders with classic or historical bicycles are encouraged to bring them for a touch of vintage flair.

The Costa Mesa Historical Society is located at 1870 Anaheim Ave., Costa Mesa. Registration, encouraged for planning purposes, is available at CostaMesaHistory.org/Events .

Corona del Mar Residents Assn. to meet Thursday

The Corona del Mar Residents Assn. will hold its monthly community meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 18 at OASIS Senior Center, 801 Narcissus Ave., Corona del Mar.

State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon (R-District 72) will be the featured speaker. Members of the Newport Beach City Council and representatives from the fire department will provide updates on city projects and public safety. All Corona del Mar residents are invited to attend. To make a reservation, visit CdMRA.org.

Hilbert Museum founder named Chapman University’s ‘Outstanding Volunteer’ for 2025

Newport Beach resident Mark Hilbert of Newport Beach was recognized in a ceremony Sept. 9, by Chapman University officials as Outstanding Volunteer of the Year for 2025, the school’s most prestigious annual honor given to a non-alumnus.

Hilbert, who with his late wife Janet founded the Hilbert Museum of California Art at Chapman University in 2016, accepted the award from Jessica Berger, Chapman’s executive vice president and chief advancement officer, during a volunteer recognition reception.

Mark Hilbert, co-founder of the Hilbert Museum of California Art, was named the 2025 Outstanding Volunteer of the Year by Chapman University. (James Carbone)

The museum founder said he has loved helping others discover the beauty and diversity of California through the eyes of its most amazing artists.

“Almost 10 years ago, Chapman University gave Jan and me the chance to make our dream of a world-class museum come true,” Hilbert said. “It’s been especially gratifying to see the campus community and public respond so favorably ever since.”

Children’s Hospital, Sgt. Pepperoni’s team up for fundraiser, Legos drive

Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza Store and Children’s Hospital of Orange County will raise funds and gather Legos sets in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Throughout September, all proceeds from Sgt. Pepperoni’s Pizza of the Month and all dessert sales will go to CHOC’s child life department. In addition to ordering menu items, the community is invited to contribute by bringing in new Legos sets to any Sgt. Pepperoni’s location for delivery to CHOC.

A special Lego Fest Party at Sgt. Pepperoni’s Newport Beach location will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 17. On that day, 100% of revenue from all four Sgt. Pepperoni’s stores will be donated to CHOC.

Ladies Luncheon for CureDuchenne planned

The second annual Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach, a fundraiser for the nonprofit CureDuchenne is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 14 at Shady Canyon Golf Club.

The event will include a gourmet meal with wine pairings from Simon Family Estate, fashions presented by Max Mara South Coast Plaza and inspirational stories from people who have been affected by Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Tickets and sponsorships for Ladies Luncheon Newport Beach are available at ladiesluncheonnewportbeach.com .

OC San earns top award for 12th time

Orange County Sanitation District this summer was presented the Platinum Peak Performance Award from the National Assn. of Clean Water Agencies for the 12th consecutive year, the district announced this week.

OC San reclamation plants in Fountain Valley and Huntington Beach, treat and recycle wastewater for 2.6 million residents in central and northwest Orange County.

This award is presented to facilities that maintain 100% compliance with federal standards for a minimum of five consecutive years.

“Earning this award for 12 consecutive years is a tremendous honor and a testament to our employees’ expertise and dedication,” said Rob Thompson, OC San general manager in a news release statement. “Our teams around the clock efforts ensure clean water for our communities and a healthier environment for generations to come.”

