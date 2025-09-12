Firefighters join the fray, win at Bracken’s Kitchen ‘Hungry Games’ fundraiser

Chef Michael Rossi adds topping to duck pupusa plates during rush hour at the Bracken’s Kitchen Hungry Games fundraiser event in Garden Grove on Thursday.

Orange County nonprofit Bracken’s Kitchen always holds its Hungry Games culinary competition and fundraiser on the second Thursday of September.

This year, that fell on Sept. 11, a date that holds great significance for Americans because of the 2001 terror attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

“We contemplated, do we change the day because of the fact that it’s 9/11?” Bracken’s Kitchen founder and executive director Bill Bracken said. “But there’s other nonprofits that schedule their [events] around ours.”

Chef Jessica Roy of 608 Dahlia in Corona del Mar brings out her signature scones to share at Bracken’s Kitchen Hungry Games fundraiser event in Garden Grove on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

So, the Orange County Fire Authority was invited to participate in the event. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds from the Hungry Games will be donated to the Fallen Firefighter Relief Fund.

As it turns out, firefighters know their way around a kitchen.

The OCFA won the trophy for best savory dish, beating out more than a dozen other chefs at the eighth annual event Thursday night at the Bracken’s Kitchen headquarters in Garden Grove.

The winning dish, voted on by the 500 guests at the fundraiser, was Korean beef tacos with kimchi, cilantro, onion, toasted sesame seeds and a spicy aioli sauce.

Chefs and assistants gather around a table of dahlia dip squares from Adya restaurant, by Chef Shachi Mahra, at Bracken’s Kitchen Hungry Games fundraiser event in Garden Grove on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“It’s only fitting on 9/11 that you guys won,” Bracken said with a smile as he handed the trophy to Fire Captain Greg Barta. “It wasn’t a rigged vote.”

Chef Rick Boxeth of Santa Ana Sweets won the trophy for best pastry, with his lemon bars.

The night also featured silent and live auctions that helped fuel a fundraising goal of $500,000. Bracken said that total represents about 10% of the annual operating budget for the nonprofit, which combats food insecurity.

“The average cost of a meal for us is under $2 with how we leverage our rescue food program, along with the food we purchase,” Bracken said. “You raise half a million dollars, you’re going to provide over 250,000 meals for someone in need, just like that. That’s huge.”

Student chefs Charles Webb and CC Belton, from left, with Chef Charlie Negrette at Bracken’s Kitchen Hungry Games fundraiser event in Garden Grove on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chefs await the chance to participate in the competition while also raising money for Bracken’s Kitchen, which served more than 2.2 million meals last year.

Rodrigo Ceja, a chef at Driftwood Kitchen in Laguna Beach, cooked up a Glacier 51 Chilean sea bass for the guests.

“More recently, I’ve been wanting to do something with my skills other than just get paid to cook,” said Ceja, who has been a chef for two decades. “I actually wanted to help people out with my hands, and 80% of the stuff I know how to do with my hands is to cook. That was one of the main reasons I wanted to do this specific event, because they give back to the community … I’m happy to be here.”

Bill and Molly Bracken, of Bracken’s Kitchen nonprofit, welcome guests on Thursday night. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Across the property, Chef Rich Mead served up carrot hot dogs seasoned with chorizo and topped with pickled vegetables. Mead, who works at Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar, has known the Bracken family for years.

Mead had a couple of graduates of the nonprofit’s culinary training program helping him out on Thursday. He said he’s never won the Hungry Games, but there’s always next year.

“There is this little competition that we don’t talk about,” he said. “We really want to win this, but you’ve got to show you’re not trying.”

Chef Jason Yamaguchi from Konpa fushion restaurant fills mini Nikkei bowl of fresh fish at the Bracken’s Kitchen Hungry Games fundraiser event in Garden Grove on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Bill and his wife Molly, who is Bracken’s Kitchen director of hospitality, both spoke to the guests as the Hungry Games event program got underway.

Bill Bracken said hunger is at an all-time high right now in Orange County, with nearly 500,000 people facing food insecurity. He added that government funding cuts have also taken their toll on Bracken’s Kitchen partners, though the nonprofit itself does not use such funding.

Food 4 Less/Foods Co., a Bracken’s Kitchen partner, made a $40,000 donation to help bring the Hungry Games to life.

“At the end of the day, we know that the hospitality industry is one of the most giving,” Bracken said. “We always come together in a crisis. If chefs can’t solve issues of hunger in America, then who can? We feed people, that’s what we do. So that’s part of our bigger vision, to really engage the hospitality and restaurant community to battle issues of hunger.”

Captain Greg Barta of the Orange County Fire Authority remarks on the memory of 9/11 with a moment of silence on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fire Captain Barta made sure to credit his “sous-chef” Sean Doran, an OCFA captain and public information officer, for his help with the winning Hungry Games dish.

“Bill and Molly, it’s really inspiring to be around them and this group of people who really care about this community and giving back,” Barta said. “We feel fortunate to be a part of it.”

Barta also led a solemn moment of silence for the victims of 9/11.