Laguna Beach commits $7 million for mostly herbicide-free fuel modification

Laguna Beach recently approved a $7-million contract for the continued use of mostly herbicide-free fuel modification methods. Herbicide will only be used in limited cases involving emergent invasive plant species.

Laguna Beach will pay a contractor nearly $7 million over the next few years for fuel modification services to be carried out by hand crews without the use of herbicides.

The contract runs through 2028 and was awarded to Natures Image, Inc., which was already the city’s contractor for its hand-treated fuel modification zones.

In January 2024, the City Council directed staff to temporarily put a stop to the use of herbicide in zones tended to by hand crews, asking them to rely on mechanical methods such as mowing and trimming.

Advertisement

After 18 months with the new protocol in place, staff determined that the fuel modification program had continued to satisfy goals related to fire safety.

The community “has been loud on this issue,” Councilwoman Hallie Jones said at a meeting Aug. 12, when the council voted to award the contract with the continuation of the herbicide-free treatments.

“I am so happy that we’ve achieved our fire-safety goals this year without the use of synthetic herbicides, and my hope is that we continue to do that,” Jones said. “I appreciate the acknowledgment in the staff report that should we get to a point where we can’t do that, or we are not achieving our fire safety goals, that’s going to come back before council, and we’ll have another opportunity to discuss it.

“I also cannot say strongly enough how angry I get about the use of glyphosate, specifically in our agricultural settings and in our food crops, and the amount of these chemicals that we’re ingesting on a daily basis, unless we’re eating a strictly organic diet. I need to put that out there because we do have this chemical in our bodies, and to a huge extent, it’s coming from the food we eat, unfortunately.”

Assist. City Manager Jeremy Frimond spoke to the possibility that the fuel modification protocols could be revisited if the city fell short of its fire safety objectives.

“We’ll commit to evaluating that in 2028, but along the way, if a trend does emerge that we are starting to get concerned with our ability to maintain the fire-safety objectives, then we’re going to bring that back to council, and we’re going to have another discussion about it,” Frimond said. “We’re going to do it in advance. We’re not going to wait until it’s too late.”

Laguna Beach pays the hand crews to manage approximately 125 acres of fuel modification zones, and city staff anticipate the implementation of an additional 46 acres to the program — in Hobo Canyon and the Diamond-Crestview neighborhood — by 2027.

A goat-grazing program is another fire mitigation initiative responsible for managing about 250 acres of open space around town.

A large public turnout included residents who brought their small children to the meeting, many appealing to the council to view the item as a matter of concern for public health. At one point, a resident suggested the approach to the use of herbicides in vegetation management ought to mirror education on drug use, the speaker saying, “Just say no.”

The higher cost of exclusively mechanical uses and hand pulling in fuel modification in zones not included in the goat-grazing program was a price community members were willing to accept. The difference, city staff said, is an estimated $130,000 annually.

City Manager Dave Kiff reminded residents the city will have tough decisions to make, noting that fuel modification, regardless of the method, is expensive.

“We just need to be cognizant that Laguna Beach is reaching a point where we probably are going to need some new revenue to accomplish some of the goals that we have, whether it’s capital improvements, or, in my mind, just maintaining all these very important [fuel modification zones],” Kiff said. “Think about that in the coming months as we talk to you about whether or not we need a sales tax increase or a [transient occupancy tax] increase.”

Herbicides will be allowed when emergent invasive plant species capable of significantly disrupting habitat integrity is found and other methods fail to eradicate them. Records of the use of herbicides must be maintained and reported annually.

A council-approved addendum also establishes herbicide exclusionary zones, including within 50 feet of parks, trails, public streets and waterways, and within 100 feet of childcare facilities and schools.

There are also requirements related to public notification in the event herbicide is to be used, as well as weather restrictions. Herbicide may not be applied during periods of rain or wind exceeding 10 miles per hour.

“The fuel modification program itself will be conducted manually and mechanically, no herbicide,” Frimond said. “But then there’s this other component in wildland management, and that’s emergent invasive plant species. … This would be a limited case that we do recommend that we do keep herbicide as an option for treatment, but we do so first by taking the opportunity to adopt a new treatment protocol that essentially takes our guidance in our [coastal development permit] from one line on how we use herbicide to six pages, so it really is increasing time, place and manner.”

A staff report identified three emergent invasive plant species currently growing within the subject fuel modification zones, constituting about 1.35 acres in total. Those plants are dipogon lignosus (okie bean), hypericum canariense (Canary Island St. John’s wort) and elymus ponticus (tall wheat grass).

While an increase in non-native plants is expected, only those on a list maintained by the California Native Plant Society may be treated with herbicide.

“On a regional base, they identify these new plants that are non-native and pose a threat to the ecosystem,” Frimond said of the list. “They have an ability to spread quickly. The thought and the regional approach, and throughout the state, is early detection, rapid response. Get it when it’s a small colony, stomp it out, completely eradicate it before it can get a foothold.”

