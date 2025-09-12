Newport Beach to bypass airport commission’s concerns over surf park project

Newport Beach councilmembers unanimously backed a resolution this week that will help clear a path for plans to transform a privately-owned portion of a golf course near John Wayne Airport into a surf park.

Back Bay Barrels has submitted an application to revamp an existing driving range, three holes of golf, pro shop, restaurant and bar at the Newport Beach Golf Course site about a half-mile from the airport with a large surf lagoon and three-story clubhouse.

The city submitted development plans for the Snug Harbor Surf Park to the Orange County Airport Land Use Commission as required.

The commission held a public hearing on Aug. 7 and voted 5-1 to find the project inconsistent with the Airport Environs Land Use Plan.

The commission cited, in part, safety zone concerns as it found that the project, including part of the surf lagoon, would attract more people per acre than is standard in an outer area where airplane takeoff and landing paths are established.

“Group recreational uses should be prohibited and the assemblages of people should be restricted due to the zone’s location relative to the runway centerline and moderate risk level of near-runway accidents,” a commission staff report read.

The commission found that flights would regularly cross over the future surf park as low as 500 feet above mean sea level.

“Tonight’s item is not [about] the merits of the project at all,” Assist. City Manager Seimone Jurjis told the City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s just a resolution that you’re going to send to the airport land use commission that you may intend to override them.”

During the public hearing that followed, a handful of residents and community members agreed with the commission’s findings and urged councilmembers against overriding them.

Jim Mosher, a Newport Beach resident, raised concerns about a dozen special events that the surf park could host with no occupancy limits.

“If you do override the airport land commission…that will relieve the county, who is the operator of the airport, from any liability,” he said. “If the county is relieved of their liability, one would think the liability would fall upon the city, who decided to override their concerns about the project.”

Adam Leverenz also echoed safety zone concerns brought up by the commission.

“Airline travel is really safe,” he said, “but the immense amount of risk and liability as opposed to open space golf courses with smaller numbers of people, I just think that’s something that should be seriously be considered.”

Without any deliberation, the City Council unanimously approved the resolution signaling intent to override the commission while disputing its inconsistency findings.

By then, the Snug Harbor Surf Park had already passed its first major hurdle earlier this month when the Planning Commission met on Sept. 4 and unanimously recommended the council approve the project’s environmental impact report and conditional use permit.

Newport Beach Senior Planner Jocelyn Perez prepared a presentation that noted the surf park would see 1,400 visitors daily with 388 people at any given time.

The project is slated to come back before the City Council on Oct. 28 when councilmembers are expected to vote to formally override the commission’s objections and approve the surf park.