Surf City 10 takes over PCH in Huntington Beach Sunday

The two-day Surf City 10 returns to Huntington Beach this weekend, with the main races set for Sunday. Above, runners line up for the 2022 main event.

Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers and head out to Huntington Beach this weekend for a two-day racing extravaganza now in its 69th year—the Surf City 10 is back in town.

All four lanes of Pacific Coast Highway, from Warner Avenue to Beach Boulevard, will close to vehicles on Sunday for the 10-mile race, which begins at 6:30 a.m. A 10K on the same course starts at 7:15 a.m., while a family-friendly 5K takes off at 8 a.m.

A 1-mile scenic sand run and healthy living and wellness expo for all ages take place at Pier Plaza on Saturday.

The Surf City 10 Miler returns to Huntington Beach this weekend on Sunday. A Beach Mile sand run and wellness expo takes place at the Pier Saturday. (Ryan Bethke / @RWBMultimedia)

First formed in 1957 as the Huntington Beach Distance Derby, the event was later renamed and relocated by organizers to PCH in 2011 to give the event a higher profile. Today, the weekend festivities draw as many as 6,000 runners, walkers and wheelchair athletes from across 37 states and 13 countries.

“This course is flat and fast, and there are a lot of different distances, so it appeals to everybody,” Julie Coleman, operations director, said Friday. “It’s the perfect race.”

While Sunday is the main event, the fun starts on Saturday at 9 a.m. with the Beach Mile, a run in the sand that starts near the Huntington Beach Pier and takes racers one-half mile north and back. Coleman said the contest has inspired a long-standing debate over whether it is better to do the trek barefoot or in sneakers.

“I think it’s easier barefoot,” Coleman confessed.

About 30 runners with the nonprofit Ainlsey’s Angels of America on Sunday will run in the Surf City 10, pushing people with disabilities along the 10-mile course. (Ryan Bethke / @RWBMultimedia)

A wellness and healthy living expo takes place at Huntington Beach’s Pier Plaza on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with vendors, demonstrations, free samples and other goodies.

Those who attend the event on Sunday may see a crowd of racers dressed in pink and pushing 30 people in wheelchairs, as members of the nonprofit Ainsley’s Angels of America take to the streets.

Founded in 2011, the Virginia-based organization pairs endurance runners with individuals with disabilities that prevent them from participating in races. Those participating in the Surf City 10 are coming from regional chapters in Southern California, Arizona and Las Vegas.

Tricia Benton, a Carlsbad resident and SoCal ambassador for the group, has been running with daughter Bailey, now 15, who was born with Down syndrome and cerebral palsy, since 2018. Together the pair has completed 12 marathons, 25 half marathons and collected more than 150 medals.

A runner with Ainsley’s Angels participates in the 2022 Surf City 10 in Huntington Beach. The group, which pairs endurance runners with individuals with disabilities, will bring 30 teams to Sunday’s race. (Ryan Bethke / @RWBMultimedia)

“When you see the bottom of Bailey’s shoes, you know she’s happy,” Benton said in a news release ahead of the event. “Her feet fly up in the air, her hands slap with joy and it’s pure magic—these races are her favorite moment.”

In addition to live music, a post-race Michelob ULTRA Beer Garden will be selling refreshments, with 100% of the proceeds going toward the purchase of racing wheelchairs for Ainsley’s Angels.