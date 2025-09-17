Newport Beach Film Festival reveals its 2025 lineup

The marquee at the 20th Newport Beach Film Festival. This year, the 26th annual event runs from Oct. 16 through Oct. 23.

For the past quarter-century, the annual Newport Beach Film Festival has attracted throngs of cinephiles for a week celebrating the silver screen.

The festival promises to “Reel It In” again Oct. 16 to Oct. 23 with a newly announced, genre-spanning lineup from across the globe.

“As we celebrate our 26th year, this lineup unites the season’s most exciting films with visionary filmmakers from around the world,” Gregg Schwenk, executive director of the festival, said in a new, release. “We’re thrilled to share this dynamic program with our loyal Orange County audience and can’t wait to reveal even more special events as the festival approaches.”

Advertisement

Known for its rollicking opening galas, after-parties and extravagant closing nights, the 26th annual installation promises to live up to its well-established reputation.

The festival begins at Regal Edwards Big Newport on Oct. 16 with a screening of “Blue Moon,” a drama about lyricist Lorenz Hart on the eve of his former Broadway songwriting partner Richard Rodgers’ success with the musical “Oklahoma!” The film stars Ethan Hawke, Margaret Qualley and Bobby Cannavale.

In all, more than 100 films and 250 shorts from 32 countries will screen during the festival.

The festival’s centerpiece films include director Rian Johnson’s “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” filmmaker Richard Linklater’s “Nouvelle Vague” starring Zoey Dutch, and “Hedda,” directed by Nia DaCosta and starring Tessa Thompson.

The international spotlight features 16 foreign films from Italy, Japan, France, Mexico and several other countries.

Documentary highlights include “Bob Gurr: Living By Design,” a film that explores the life of the Disney legend behind numerous theme park attractions, including Autopia, the Matterhorn Bobsleds and the Monorail.

Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro’s “Frankenstein” closes out the festival with an Oct. 23 screening at the Lido Theater, a week and a day before Halloween. Festivalgoers will get an early look at the film starring Oscar Isaac and Mia Goth during its limited theatrical run before it arrives on Netflix in November.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will host a number of special events in partnership with Fashion Island and StyleWeekOC.

On Oct. 18, authors Sophie Ansari, Penn Badgley and Nava Kavelin will also be present for a talk and signing of their new book “Crushmore: Essays on Love, Loss and Coming-of-Age.”

An after-party at Fashion Island will feature live entertainment, food tastings and specialty cocktails.

All of the festival’s scheduled events are expected to attract 50,000 people throughout the week. Tickets are now available online at the film festival’s website.