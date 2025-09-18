Costa Mesa moves forward with plan, promise to restore habitat at Fairview Park Mesa

Fairview Park bluffs seen from Talbert Regional Park in 2022. A 15-acre portion of the park’s mesa area will be restored by Fullterton-based Endemic Environmental Services, Inc.

A plan to restore natural habitat on a 15-acre portion of Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park Mesa — and to honor funds granted the city to enhance open space at the nature park — is moving forward after a series of delays.

Officials this week approved a seven-year, $1.3-million contrac t with consultant Endemic Environmental Services, Inc. to preserve native vegetation in the northern mesa and bluffs area of the 50-acre plateau west of Placentia Avenue.

“It’s kind of the defining feature of Fairview Park,” park administrator Kelly Dalton told the City Council Tuesday , explaining the plan for the area. “The purpose [of the work] is to restore indigenous plant communities of the mesa that really draw in the native and protected wildlife that thrive in and around this mesa site.”

A 15.3-acre portion of Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park Mesa, outlined in golden yellow, is being targeted for habitat restoration under a $1.3-million contract awarded Tuesday to Endemic Environmental Services, Inc. (City of Costa Mesa)

Several of the more than 200 species observed at Fairview Park live, feed or rest on and above the mesa’s broad land, from sparrows and red-tail hawks to herons and western burrowing owls.

Although the scope of work and subsequent years of monitoring required was defined in 2024 and bid out by the city last September, the project was delayed after the endangered Crotch’s bumble bee was observed at the site, requiring further environmental review.

Endemic Environmental Services will oversee the removal of invasive plant species while enhancing natives, such as black sage and California sagebrush, fiddlenecks that will flower in the spring and early summer and purple sage. A plan to protect cultural and archeological resources on the property will also be implemented.

The work is funded by a $2-million allocation of a $10-million parks grant given to Costa Mesa in 2022 by state Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who now serves in the U.S. House of Representatives. If unspent, the funding will expire in December 2026.

Restoring the Mesa also fulfills a promise made by the city of Costa Mesa to the Orange County Transportation Authority which, in 2011, gave the city $2 million in Measure M2 transportation funding to restore vegetation communities in Fairview Park as part of a Natural Community Conservation Plan.

A close-up of a Bombus crotchii, commonly called Crotch’s bumble bee, a sensitive inspect species observed at Costa Mesa’s Fairview Park. (Krystle Hickman)

Although the city has committed to restoring 23 acres of wetland and riparian areas at the park, it owes another 9.5 acres under its obligation to OCTA, Dalton said. That gap will be made up for by the work approved this week.

While Endemic plans to remove unpermitted footpaths and trails made over the years by people visiting the area, the city’s existing trailwork on the Mesa will remain open for passive use throughout the entirety of the project.

The restoration effort is in keeping not only with the original master plan for Fairview Park, adopted in 1997 and updated in 2008, but also a revised master plan that’s being drafted.

It would not require voter approval under Costa Mesa’s Measure AA — a 2016 initiative requiring citizens to sign off on major infrastructure plans and renovations at Fairview — as restoration, maintenance and preservation are exempt from the mandate.

Several people attending Tuesday’s meeting spoke in support of moving forward with the plan, including Shannon Wingfield, a member of the Juaneño Band of Mission Indians Acjachemen Nation’s Tribal Council.

“Fairview Park is not just an open space — it’s part of our ancestral homeland and a living archive of our heritage, home to archaeologically sensitive sites and essential habitat for species we have protected for generations,” she told the council. “This restoration aligns directly with our values of healing and balance with nature.”

Resident Cynthia McDonald urged the City Council to honor its commitment to OCTA.

“If the city fails to complete the work, it will be in default under the terms of the agreement and could face serious consequences,” she said. “We risk losing funding entirely if we don’t act now.”

Mayor John Stephens, who serves on the OCTA board, made a motion to approve a contract with Endemic, saying the city cut a deal with the transportation agency long ago and needs to move forward with honoring it.

“I think it’s an excellent project,” he said. “And we really don’t have any wiggle room — we have to comply with contracts that we enter into.”

