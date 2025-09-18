Huntington Beach City Council flips the switch on plans for Central Park light show

Protect HB and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife expressed concerns that the light show would negatively affect the habitat of Central Park. Above, a young bald eagle hunts in the park.

This symphony might be described as unfinished.

The Huntington Beach City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to direct staff to terminate the “Symphony of Flowers,” the controversial multimedia light show that the council was — at least for a time — trying to bring to Central Park.

Symphony of Flowers is a show with more than 100,000 luminous flowers. (Courtesy of Symphony of Flowers)

Protect Huntington Beach sued the city in March, alleging that the show, which was proposed for more than six acres of land in Central Park East for about six months of the year, violated the California Environmental Quality Act.

Advertisement

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife, in a letter to City Hall, disagreed with a city addendum to a master environmental report that the show would have no impact, or a less than significant impact, in several environmental areas. The letter also expressed concern about birds that could be impacted, including the light-footed Ridgway’s rail, bald eagle and least Bell’s vireo, as well as the Monarch butterfly.

Financial concerns also were raised, as show promoter Cavalia filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, according to the Montreal Gazette.

Protect HB has been in negotiations with the city over settlement of the lawsuit, and those were recently paused until December.

Huntington Beach City Councilman Andrew Gruel brought forward an item to terminate the Symphony of Flowers light show in Central Park. (James Carbone)

Now they’ve been switched off indefinitely, as the city seeks to move on.

Councilman Andrew Gruel brought forth this week’s agenda item, arguing that the show has required significant staff time and costs without providing the city a benefit. Gruel was appointed to the City Council in March, a month after the panel had unanimously approved the installation.

“A lot of residents have talked to me and told me it doesn’t reflect what they were looking for, that kind of seasonal experience,” Gruel said during the meeting. “With our budget tight, we need to focus on programs that serve the community better. That’s what it comes down to. I think that sunsetting this event is going to free up resources for higher priorities.”

Councilman Chad Williams said he had talked to Symphony of Flowers spokesman Glen Becerra, who wasn’t necessarily against the idea, at least for now.

“His understanding, I think, was that if there ever was a future, it would have to be something that works with Protect HB, works with Symphony of Flowers and works with the city,” Williams said.

Steve Engel, a volunteer with the Huntington Beach Tree Society who had been vocal about his concerns over the proposed Symphony of Flowers installation, was excited to learn of the city’s decision.

“I feel this is a great day for Huntington Beach and an especially great day for Huntington Central Park,” Engel said. “We all need to do whatever we can to protect our beautiful parks, wildlife and open space.”