Around Town: Golden West College to host family-friendly Community Science Nite Oct. 3

The Rotary Club of Huntington Beach and Golden West College (GWC) on Oct. 3 will host a free family-friendly Science Nite at the Huntington Beach college campus.

The Rotary Club of Huntington Beach and Golden West College (GWC) are partnering to present a free Science Nite Oct. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. designed to inspire students ages 5-17 to explore the wonders of math and science.

The family-friendly event features interactive exhibits and demonstrations focused on DNA collection, marine life, robotics, biology and more. Kids can also make slime, create exploding gummy bears, see their own cells in a microscope and visit live animals in GWC’s zoology lab.

Science Nite takes place in the Math & Science Building at Goldenwest College, 15744 Goldenwest St, Huntington Beach. Free parking is in Lot C, with registration located between the Math & Science and Public Safety buildings.

Advertisement

“Sheptember Match” challenge still on to save German shepherds

German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County put out a reminder this week that its $100,000 “Sheptember Match Challenge” is still ongoing. If the nonprofit, volunteer-driven organzation can raise $100,00 by the end of the month two philanthropists have pledged to match that amount.

“This isn’t just about keeping our doors open,” Maria Dales, founder and executive director of Newport Beach-based GSROC, stated in a news release. “This is about honoring 25 years of trust from this community and ensuring that the thousands of dogs that will follow have somewhere safe to go when their world falls apart.”

Donations can be made via Venmo, PayPal or by mail to German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, 120 Tustin Ave., C-111, Newport Beach 92663. For more details visit gsroc.org.

“This life-saving opportunity comes at a critical time for us — if we make the target amount, we can continue to support the community,” Dales said. “If we don’t make it, our rescue’s future is uncertain.”

Margaritas for a Mission comes to Huntington Beach Saturday night

KickCancer, a nonprofit helping children and families facing pediatric cancer, is holding a Margaritas for a Mission fundraiser Saturday night at PCH Tacos in Huntington Beach.

Tickets are $75, which includes margaritas, seltzers and gourmet tacos. There will be live music and entertainment by Danny Maika and Ashley Felton, and a raffle and silent auction.

Junior Supporter tickets for those under 21 are also available, while pediatric cancer warriors and their families get in free.

The event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. For tickets, donations and more information, visit https://givebutter.com/c/KICKcancER .

The Sand Dollars of Huntington Beach announced the Miss Huntington Beach Scholarship Pageant will be held on Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Central Library Theater.

The Sand Dollars are seeking sponsors for pageant and educational scholarships for the pageant, which is in its 113th year. Contestants can be sponsored while showcasing a business, event or organization during the program. The organization is also seeking in-kind donations, which can be used for silent auctions, door prizes and more.

Those interested or with questions can email Miss Huntington Beach director Marlena Guadarrama at marlena.guadarrama@gmail.com.

‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Costa Mesa’s South Coast Repertory

South Coast Repertory invites audiences to step back in time to one special night in 1956 with “ Million Dollar Quartet ,” which opened the theater company’s 62nd season and runs through Oct. 19 on the Segerstrom Stage.

Produced on and off-Broadway, on London’s West End, in Canada and throughout the U.S., the production was inspired by the true story of an impromptu jam session at Sun Records in Memphis, on Dec. 4, 1956 among rock pioneers Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins.

“Million Dollar Quartet” is the latest play in SCR’s American Icons series, which tells stories of individuals who’ve made an impact on American culture. Previous plays include Christina Ham’s “Nina Simone: Four Women,” “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry and “Joan” by Daniel Goldstein, about legendary comedian Joan Rivers.

For showtimes and special events, including post-production discussions, visit scr.org .

Laguna Ocean Foundation hosts ‘Tides of Change’ at Rivian

The Laguna Ocean Foundation on Wednesday hosts the latest installment in its “Tides of Change” series, a quarterly event celebrating ocean science, conservation, and community action at the Rivian South Coast Theater .

Visitors can enjoy interactive demonstrations, food and drinks from Starfish, conversations on ocean advocacy and a guest lecture on shark and ray conservation from Scripps Institution of Oceanography researcher Brendan Talwar.