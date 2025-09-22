Huntington Beach’s Kolby Aipa honored with paddle out ceremony

Surfboards line the beach during a paddle out ceremony for Kolby Aipa on Saturday in Huntington Beach.

Hundreds gathered Saturday morning on the north side of the Huntington Beach Pier, as Kolby Aipa was honored with a paddle out ceremony.

A police helicopter flew overhead, dropping flower petals on the surfers in the water.

Aipa was 20 when he died following an e-bike accident in August. The young surfer was the grandson of renowned Hawaiian surfboard shaper Ben Aipa.

Kolby Aipa’s father, Duke, speaks during a paddle out ceremony in Huntington Beach on Saturday. (Courtesy of Lori Sueki)

Kolby Aipa was honored by being posthumously inducted in the Surfers’ Hall of Fame last week in front of Huntington Surf & Sport, joining his grandfather there. He is the youngest inductee into the hall, Surfers’ Hall of Fame founder Aaron Pai said during the ceremony.

Saturday’s paddle out ceremony was followed by a celebration of life at Memorial Hall, organized by Don Ramsey.