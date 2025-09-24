Costa Mesa police veteran Chamness named deputy chief, second-in-command

Costa Mesa police Capt. Jason Chamness has been promoted to deputy chief, where he will oversee both divisions of Patrol Operations and Support Services and Professional Standards Bureau.

Costa Mesa Police Capt. Jason Chamness — a 22-year department veteran — has been promoted to deputy chief, filling a position left vacant in June when his predecessor, Joyce LaPointe, became interim chief.

In his new role as the CMPD’s second-in-command, which began Sunday, Chamness oversees Patrol Operations and Support Services, as well as the Professional Standards Bureau.

“His leadership, integrity and commitment to serve our community and police department make him exceptionally well-suited to step into this role,” LaPointe said in a news release. “This promotion is a reflection of his outstanding service, and I look forward to his continued success.”

Advertisement

Costa Mesa Police Department’s Jason Chamness hands out coloring books to children during National Night Out in 2010. CMPD announced Tuesday Chamness, a police captain, has been promoted to Deputy Chief. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Arriving in 2003 as a “top recruit” of the Orange County Sheriff‘s Regional Academy, Chamness gained experience in numerous assignments, including gang and crimes against persons investigations, field training, firearms and force tactics training, area command, professional standards and SWAT. He represented officers for years as president of the Costa Mesa Police Assn.

In 2016, Chamness was recognized by the nonprofit Trauma Intervention Program of Orange County with a “Heroes with Hearts” award, after responding while on patrol to a residence where a woman had died and consoling her small children.

He was promoted in 2017 to sergeant, where he supervised patrols and investigative operations before transitioning to the Professional Standards Bureau in 2019 and being promoted to lieutenant two years later. In 2023, he became a captain overseeing the Support Services Division.

Costa Mesa Police Capt. Jason Chamness, right, assists with Supervisor Katrina Foley’s 15th Annual Holiday New Coats for Kids Drive in 2023. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Chamness in 2024 earned an annual base salary of $217,067 and stands to earn as much as $243,504 in base pay as deputy chief, according to pay scale information provided by the city.

“The trust and confidence placed in me mean a great deal, and it is a privilege I do not take lightly,” he said, according to the news release. “I remain committed to supporting our outstanding team as we continue to work together to protect and serve this incredible community.”

With Chamness now serving as deputy chief — LaPointe’s former role — it is unclear what lies ahead for the interim captain, appointed in June to temporarily replace retiring CMPD Chief Ron Lawrence.

A city spokesman contacted Tuesday could not comment on the longterm status of that position.

