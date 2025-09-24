Huntington Beach will explore creating a memorial honoring Charlie Kirk

The city of Huntington Beach could soon have a mural, monument or plaque commemorating the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The City Council voted 6-0 during a special meeting Tuesday night to form an ad hoc committee tasked with exploring a way to honor Kirk, who was fatally shot on the Utah Valley University campus on Sept. 10. Councilwoman Gracey Van Der Mark was absent.

Private funds are expected to be used to fund the item, which is intended to be an “artistic expression honoring the principles of freedom and free speech.” The ad hoc committee will be comprised of Mayor Pat Burns and Councilmen Chad Williams and Andrew Gruel.

Williams called the memorial bigger than Charlie Kirk, but a reminder of a core American value.

“It’s a symbol that will stand against the use of violence or intimidation to try and shut down free speech,” he said. “Americans should be full of courage to speak in the face of intimidation. Suppression through fear has no place in America.”

A woman paints an image of Charlie Kirk during a vigil for the late conservative commentator on Sept. 14 in Huntington Beach. (Heather Byrnes / Davini Photography)

Various vigils honoring the Turning Point USA founder were held at Pier Plaza in the days following the shooting, the largest drawing thousands of people on Sept. 14. But the reaction to Kirk’s death has been varied, and the same was true during public comments at Tuesday’s meeting.

Some questioned the reason for honoring Kirk, who had no direct connection to Huntington Beach.

Chris Rini said Kirk himself did not honor free speech in his own life.

“He said he was a debater, but he took students, trapped them into false arguments and yelled at them until they gave up,” Rini said. “That’s not a debate, that’s an ambush for click-bait.”

Buffie Channel said putting up a mural honoring free speech was the “height of hypocrisy” given the restraints on public comments during Tuesday’s meeting.

According to the city’s website, “Each person may have up to 3 minutes to speak, but the Mayor, at their discretion, may reduce the time allowance if warranted by the volume of speakers.” Burns allowed each speaker one minute, despite the fact only 13 people were signed up to address the council.

“We don’t support a mural for a podcaster on a public space,” Channel said to the council. “What happened to him was tragic, especially for his children. If you want a mural, put it up in your own backyard or at your own church … Stop chasing the latest tragedy to create headlines for yourselves.”

A photo of Charlie Kirk is displayed at a vigil in Huntington Beach on Sept. 14. (Heather Byrnes / Davini Photography)

Patricia Pappas was one of a few residents who spoke in favor of a Kirk memorial.

“Many of our youth, residents of all ages and visitors, will need a place to honor their ideas of their great hero and mentor, Charlie Kirk,” Pappas said. “This is a turning point for many of our young people.”

Councilman Don Kennedy called Kirk a “polarizing human,” but claimed, without citing sources, that more than 50% of the United States favored him. He added that it was impossible for the council to truly represent all of Huntington Beach, calling that a false premise because there is never a unanimous consensus.

“We have to make decisions based on what we feel is best for the city at this time,” Kennedy said. “... With that said, I’m supporting the ad hoc committee to move forward. God bless America.”

Huntington Beach artist Melissa Murphy, better known as Melissa Murals, shared a painting she made of Kirk on social media Tuesday. It pictures an angelic Kirk wearing a lei and holding microphones in each hand.