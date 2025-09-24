Ohio House loses yet another bid to maintain sober living home in Costa Mesa

Ohio House, on Costa Mesa’s East Wilson Street, comprises five detached, two-story units that have been at the center of a yearslong legal dispute with the city.

Despite numerous rejections at City Hall and in federal court, operators of Costa Mesa sober living home Ohio House came Monday before city planning commissioners to seek easements from local laws that prevent them from operating legally inside city limits.

And once more the proposal was rebuffed by commissioners, who cited land use regulations as the basis for upholding a July 2 denial of reasonable accommodation by the city’s development director.

Although Ohio House has been helping recovering drug and alcohol addicts maintain their sobriety since 2012, it has done so in violation of laws enacted in 2015 that require operator permits and impose a 650-foot buffer between group homes.

Representatives of the facility — which comprises five detached, two-story homes on a half-acre lot at 115 E. Wilson St. — have twice sought reasonable accommodation from the law, claiming another facility approved in 2016 and located 550 feet away is preempting city approval.

“Ohio House can change just about anything about its operations and is open to suggestions,” attorney Christopher Brancart said Monday . “[But] what it cannot change is its geography.”

Past arguments made before Costa Mesa development directors — and, on appeal, to the Costa Mesa Planning Commission and City Council — claiming the city laws violate housing protections for individuals with disabilities, including addiction, have fallen on deaf ears.

Rulings issued by federal judges in the U.S. District Court in 2020 and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals last year sided with Costa Mesa in its battle against Ohio House, providing a legal backing the city has used in cases with other group home proprietors.

Brancart on Monday urged the commission to make one of two concessions — to either consider Ohio House dwellings as single housekeeping units, similar to roommates in a shared ownership or lease, or to reduce the mandated buffer from 650 to 550 feet.

He cited Costa Mesa’s housing element, adopted in 2022 with amendments made at the suggestion of state officials who advised the city to ease its sober living restrictions to accommodate residents in need of sobriety-focused housing. Barnhart contended the city’s own ordinances reference such accommodation.

“It is baked into these regulations, and it was always the intent to make those exceptions,” he said.

The attorney further argued the city’s crackdown on illicit operators in recent years has led to a “profound decrease” in the number of local housing options for the all-male, voluntary clientele of Ohio House.

Out of 16 licensed facilities in the city, he said, five no longer operate. Of those remaining, one offers no housing, while two are closed to the general public and another two are for women only. Three of the remaining six are for homeless individuals or criminal court referrals.

“Today, there are 24 beds, provided there is nobody else occupying them,” Brancart said. “If you were to close Ohio House today, and it has between 25 and 35 residents, there are not enough sober living beds in the city today that would accept them.”

Several clients of the East Wilson Street facility pleaded with commissioners to allow them to remain in a residential community that’s helped them to piece back together their previously broken lives.

“For me, it’s my family — a community and a brotherhood that helped me get sober,” said a man who identified himself only as “Josh,” a Vanguard University graduate and former therapist. “Taking away Ohio House, over just 100 feet, is displacing all of us and really taking away our family.”

Ryan Stump, who co-founded the house with his brother Brandon, said the facility is not seeking special treatment, but rather equal treatment under laws protecting people with disabilities from housing discrimination.

“We have operated responsibly, openly and in good faith. The question is, has the city treated us in good faith?” Stump posed. “For nine years, I’ve sought a real conversation with Costa Mesa leadership. Instead, this hearing is the best I can do.”

Commissioners expressed sympathy for the speakers but steadfastly supported the development director’s denial of reasonable accommodation, voting 5-1 to uphold the determination, with Commissioner Angely Andrade Vallarta dissenting.

“We’re dealing with a land use decision, a Planning Commission decision and a zoning code decision, and a reasonable accommodation request that has elements that go outside of the personal impacts you faced and the experiences you’ve had,” said Commissioner Rob Dickson.

“I just want you to know we did hear you, and we’re extraordinarily sympathetic.”

Ohio House has seven days to appeal the Planning Commission’s decision to the Costa Mesa City Council.

