South Laguna neighborhood votes to form West Street utility undergrounding district

The Laguna Beach City Council awarded a $3.4-million contract to Hot Line Construction, Inc. to underground utilities in the newly-formed assessment district, following the approval of affected parcel owners.

A proposed utility undergrounding project in a Laguna Beach neighborhood will move forward, following a ballot count that determined a weighted majority of property owners among the 100 parcels involved are in favor of forming the West Street District in South Laguna.

City staff and interested members of the public entered a conference room to tabulate the ballots during Tuesday night’s meeting of the City Council. Pierre Sawaya, the city’s capital program manager, opened the ballots and announced each vote, which were recorded by two other staff members. About half a dozen residents also sat in on the proceedings, which took about 30 minutes.

Sawaya then reported back to the council that 95 of the 100 ballots sent to the affected property owners had been cast, with 59 affirming support for the undergrounding project, 34 voting against it and two ballots voided because they were incomplete.

Advertisement

The combined parcel assessment share of the “yes” votes totaled about $3.1 million, while the “no” votes totaled about $1.75 million.

“A very good return rate on this project,” Sawaya said of those figures. “Probably one of the highest I have seen.”

The estimated cost of the project is around $7 million. On Tuesday the council awarded a $3.4-million contract to Hot Line Construction, Inc. for the work. The same firm has also handled other utility undergrounding projects within the city, including Crestview Drive, Diamond Street, and the Woods Cove district that’s still in progress.

The council also authorized the city manager to approve project-related expenses and construction change orders for an amount not to exceed $339,350, or 10% of the contract.

The city held multiple meetings about the proposed district this year. In May, the City Council declared its intent to form the West Street underground utility assessment district and approved general benefit funding and a separate city contribution for the project totaling $1.4 million. Nearly $837,000 was appropriated from the wildfire mitigation and fire safety fund, as well as $578,200 from the street lighting and utility fund.

Ballots went out to affected property owners following a meeting in July, when the council received a presentation on revised project costs and options for purchase methods of municipal bonds. A working group is expected to return to the council with a financing recommendation on Oct. 14.

Unless an assessment is paid up front during a 30-day collection period, a lien will be placed on properties to cover the costs of the undergrounding. The city will also review the number of applicants it receives and how many qualify for the assessment deferment loan program.

Tuesday night was the deadline to file a ballot before the tallying began. The pace of the new district’s formation left resident Mary Locatelli uneasy.

“I understand the sentiment of a can-do council wanting to get things done, but I think there’s a difference between efficiency and unwarranted haste,” Locatelli told the council. “I would submit that we don’t have enough information to make an informed decision tonight.”

Matt Lawson, a consistent voice for advancing fire safety, urged the residents within the district to support the project. A former chair of the city’s emergency disaster preparedness committee, Lawson referred to overhead electrical utility lines as a “local hazard,” calling the 2022 Emerald fire a “heck of a wake-up call to many of us.”

“About 90 days later, we had another such incident in the Coastal fire, which had the wind been blowing differently, we would be having a very different conversation about South Laguna,” Lawson said. “Fortunately, it was blowing inland… and we lost about 24 homes in Laguna Niguel, … but not in Laguna Beach.

“The bottom line is, in short, we will either bury these dangerous overhead electric utility lines, or it’s only a matter of time until they bury us.”

Construction could begin as early as February, according to a staff report.