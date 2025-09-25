Laguna Beach honors teens who assisted in ocean rescue

Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond and Mayor Alex Rounaghi, from left, recognize Levi Mauga, Mason Davis and Tommy Zahalka for assisting with an ocean rescue.

Three teens who were spending a summer evening surfing off Treasure Island Beach found themselves participating in a multi-person rescue when nearby swimmers were caught up in rip current.

Levi Mauga, 19, Mason Davis, 16, and 15-year-old Tommy Zahalka saw a family struggling to keep safe in the deceptively strong seaward flow. According to Laguna Beach Marine Safety Chief Kai Bond, the teens promptly went into action to help rescue them.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:41 p.m. on Friday, July 18, shortly before sundown. A video of it was posted on the Laguna Beach Marine Safety Department’s Instagram account that shows lifeguards entering the water and the surfers working with the marine safety personnel to stabilize a distressed swimmer.

“We, as lifeguards, sometimes depend on people in the water to assist us in these rescue efforts, and this was just one of those cases where a family was having difficulty — and one person in particular aspirated water — and they were right there,” Bond said of the three teens. “These three young men chose to assist immediately because they were next to the family that was in need, and that’s what’s really special.”

“They chose to take that challenge on, and they happened to be in the area, on scene, before the lifeguards were there and kept that person afloat, so we could ultimately effect the rescue. It was a really amazing act of bravery.”

For their heroism, Mauga, Davis and Zahalka were recognized during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Laguna Beach City Council where they accepted medallions commemorating their efforts.

Bond said his department offers a community program called SALT (Surfers Awareness and Life-Saving Techniques).

“Because surfers are in the water and on the beach quite frequently, sometimes even before the hours of lifeguard shifts beginning, they’re able to make a difference, particularly when people are struggling, because they’re in the water and they’re right there,” Bond said.

“What we’ve done is we’ve armed our community and provided classes to the Thurston [Middle School] surf team and the high school surf team to recognize some of the signs of drowning, to be able to help us and activate 911, and get us to the incident as quickly as possible, at the same time assisting within their capabilities.”

Marine safety officials advise beachgoers to swim in front of open lifeguard towers, to check with a lifeguard regarding the ocean conditions, and to understand the limitations of their own swimming abilities when entering the water.

The city has tentatively schedule an ocean lifeguard academy in late December. Seasonal ocean lifeguard testing is also available on an individual basis throughout the year.