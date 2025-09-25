Healing together: New vet hospital welcomes pets and their people, even overnight

A new emergency vet’s office in Costa Mesa, VEG ER for Pets lets owners remain with their pets, even during procedures and overnight says.

A new emergency pet hospital that opened this week in Costa Mesa foregoes old notions of being sequestered from a pet while they’re taken into the dreaded “back room,” instead allowing owners to be present for procedures and even overnight stays.

Employees, doctors and nurses of VEG ER for Pets on Wednesday cut the ribbon on a site at 2800 Harbor Blvd. that will remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s the second Orange County location since the enterprise expanded into Anaheim Hills last year.

VEG ER for Pets, a new veterinary urgent care on on Costa Mesa’s Harbor Boulevard, lets pet owners stay with their animals throughout intake and treatment. (Courtesy of VEG ER for Pets)

From the outside, not much distinguishes the new facility from a traditional veterinary office or pet hospital. But a step inside shows an entirely different concept at work, according to medical director Jeremy Nguyen.

“What makes VEG ER so unique is the open concept and floorplan,” Nguyen said. “Clients can come in the door and be immediately in the action.”

Medical team members strive to meet with pet owners within the first minute of arrival, keeping them involved throughout intake, treatment and any procedures that may occur, including X-rays, ultrasounds and surgeries.

The design and service delivery model are intended to reduce the stress people can feel when their pets are being seen by staff and technicians behind the scenes, particularly animals that may not feel comfortable being handled by strangers.

With 14 hospitals in California, including two in Costa Mesa and Anaheim Hills, VEG ER for Pets provides emergency services for a range of animals. (David Katz)

“When clients come in with their pets, they never get separated,” Nguyen said. “We don’t even have a back room — you walk in straight to our treatment room and you’re there with us, basically, from that point on.”

The medical director said while cats and dogs may be the primary animals seen, the hospital is equipped with specialists who can work with exotic animals and reptiles. The Anaheim Hills site recently treated a llama.

VEG ER for Pets, which opened this week on Costa Mesa’s Harbor Boulevard, lets pet owners stay with their animals through treatments and procedures. (VEG ER for Pets)

Although there’s no traditional waiting room, an area with sofas, seating and refreshments is available for people awaiting diagnoses or who may want to talk with other pet owners at the hospital.

The Costa Mesa facility includes pull-out beds for people.

“[Pets] get to stay with their mom or dad,” Nguyen said Wednesday. “We’ll pull out the trundles, and if you do need to stay the night, you’re welcome to stay.”