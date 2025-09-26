Long a familiar (fuzzy) face at Sherman Gardens, resident cat Julius Caesar retires

Julius Caesar, a Maine coon that has lived at Sherman Library & Gardens for several years, retired this Thursday as the site is being prepared for a major renovation.

For the past decade, visitors to Sherman Library & Gardens may have noticed a pair of green eyes peering from behind a tuft of whipcord, or caught the flick of a fluffy tail among the dusky tops of English lavender.

Those who frequent the Corona del Mar botanical gardens may have had even closer encounters with Julius Caesar, a cat who came to be called the “Guardian of the Gardens” for routinely greeting guests and participating in classes, tours and events at the 2-acre site.

Julius, Sherman Library & Gardens’ resident feline, shows his appreciation for art declaring him a “Guardian of the Gardens.” (Sherman Library & Gardens)

“He kind of started wandering into the gardens and just kept coming back every day, then decided he needed to stay here all the time,” Executive Director Scott LaFleur said Friday of the beloved Maine coon, known for keeping the facility rodent free during his long tenure.

“He is friendly to everyone and friendly to the gardens as well.”

After many years of service and friendship, Julius — thought to be around 12 or 13 years old — this week retired from his post at Sherman Gardens, as the site is being prepared for construction as part of a $17-million “Grow the Gardens” capital campaign.

Staff and volunteers Thursday held a retirement party for the friendly feline, offering loads of praise, pets and pinches of catnip and cat thyme, his favorite garden treats.

Julius will be in good hands during his respite, staying with Sherman Gardens’ senior horticulturalist Carol Younger, who’s become an unofficial cat mom to the furry mascot.

A Maine coon who became a permanent resident at Sherman Library & Gardens in Corona del Mar, Julius makes himself at home in an office. (Sherman Library & Gardens)

Younger recalled how Julius once lived at a nearby residence and would spend his days at the garden, then hitch a ride home with one of the groundskeepers and return every morning.

“He would be at the gate, screaming at us to let him in,” she said. “He loved it here.”

Eventually, Julius’ family moved to Balboa Island, taking him with them. That situation didn’t last too long, as postings on the social media site Nextdoor frequently described a certain cat causing a local ruckus.

Sherman Library & Gardens denizen Julius enjoys a sit in front of a gourd display at the Corona del Mar botanical garden. (Sherman Library & Gardens)

“We kept hearing about a boisterous cat who kept wandering the neighborhood and singing his songs in the evening,” LaFleur said. “We reached out to the owner and said we’d love to take him and keep him at the garden. So, at that point, he became our resident cat.”

“It was clear he needed to be back at Sherman Gardens,” Younger agreed. “Julius is very revered — and I’m kind of kidding but not really.”

The four-legged retiree is expected to have a fulfilling life with Younger and, fate willing, may be allowed to return to his longtime haunts one day.

“We just wanted to make sure Julius was safe and didn’t get in the way of the construction,” LaFleur said Friday. “When we’re done with construction, we never know, he may return.”