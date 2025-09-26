Corona del Mar goes postal when date matches ZIP Code
- Share via
The Corona del Mar post office on Orchid Avenue was a festive scene Friday morning as locals stopped by the station to commemorate a once-in-a-century phenomenon with the alignment of the date, 9-26-25 with its ZIP Code, 92625.
Postmaster Amber Garvin was on hand to welcome residents for a customer appreciation day in honor of the alignment, a celebration that included pastries and ice cream.
“It’s really exciting because not all post offices get to celebrate,” Garvin said.
Garvin noted customers could purchase a stamped envelope with the special postmark for a period of 30 days that began Friday.
Along with the $3.78 special commemorative cancellation, customers stopping by Friday also received a past first day of issue cancellation envelope from a selection of popular scenes.
“The post office has deep roots in art deco-meets the beach and crown (Corona del Mar translates to Crown of the Sea), which ties all together,” Maria Perez, the designer of the special postmark, said.
“I think it’s a wonderful celebration not only for the postal service in general but for our local station,” said CdM resident Jackie Wiseman. “They always greet me with such friendliness and good service.”