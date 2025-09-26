Corona del Mar goes postal when date matches ZIP Code

Newport Beach Postmaster Amber Garvin holds the special commemorative cancellation envelope to mark a once-in-a-century occasion on Friday at the Corona del Mar post office.

The Corona del Mar post office on Orchid Avenue was a festive scene Friday morning as locals stopped by the station to commemorate a once-in-a-century phenomenon with the alignment of the date, 9-26-25 with its ZIP Code, 92625.

Postmaster Amber Garvin was on hand to welcome residents for a customer appreciation day in honor of the alignment, a celebration that included pastries and ice cream.

“It’s really exciting because not all post offices get to celebrate,” Garvin said.

A commemorative ZIP-code 92625 / date 9-26-25 special cancellation envelope is available for purchase at the Corona del Mar post office for 30 days. (Susan Hoffman)

Garvin noted customers could purchase a stamped envelope with the special postmark for a period of 30 days that began Friday.

Along with the $3.78 special commemorative cancellation, customers stopping by Friday also received a past first day of issue cancellation envelope from a selection of popular scenes.

“The post office has deep roots in art deco-meets the beach and crown (Corona del Mar translates to Crown of the Sea), which ties all together,” Maria Perez, the designer of the special postmark, said.

“I think it’s a wonderful celebration not only for the postal service in general but for our local station,” said CdM resident Jackie Wiseman. “They always greet me with such friendliness and good service.”