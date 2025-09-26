Advertisement
News

Corona del Mar goes postal when date matches ZIP Code

Newport Beach Postmaster Amber Garvin holds a special commemorative cancellation envelope at the Corona del Mar post office.
Newport Beach Postmaster Amber Garvin holds the special commemorative cancellation envelope to mark a once-in-a-century occasion on Friday at the Corona del Mar post office.
(Susan Hoffman)
By Susan Hoffman

The Corona del Mar post office on Orchid Avenue was a festive scene Friday morning as locals stopped by the station to commemorate a once-in-a-century phenomenon with the alignment of the date, 9-26-25 with its ZIP Code, 92625.

Postmaster Amber Garvin was on hand to welcome residents for a customer appreciation day in honor of the alignment, a celebration that included pastries and ice cream.

“It’s really exciting because not all post offices get to celebrate,” Garvin said.

A commemorative ZIP-code 92625 / date 9-26-25 special cancellation envelope at the Corona del Mar post office.
A commemorative ZIP-code 92625 / date 9-26-25 special cancellation envelope is available for purchase at the Corona del Mar post office for 30 days.
(Susan Hoffman)
Advertisement

Garvin noted customers could purchase a stamped envelope with the special postmark for a period of 30 days that began Friday.

Along with the $3.78 special commemorative cancellation, customers stopping by Friday also received a past first day of issue cancellation envelope from a selection of popular scenes.

“The post office has deep roots in art deco-meets the beach and crown (Corona del Mar translates to Crown of the Sea), which ties all together,” Maria Perez, the designer of the special postmark, said.

“I think it’s a wonderful celebration not only for the postal service in general but for our local station,” said CdM resident Jackie Wiseman. “They always greet me with such friendliness and good service.”

Marie Perez manned the ice cream cart bearing her design as customers lined up to purchase a special postmark cancellation.
Marie Perez, center, manned the ice cream cart bearing her design as customers lined up to purchase the special postmark cancellation Friday at the Corona del Mar post office.
(Susan Hoffman)
NewsNewport Beach

All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.

Get our free TimesOC newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Susan Hoffman

Susan Hoffman is a contributor to Times Community News.

More on this Subject

Most Read in News

Advertisement