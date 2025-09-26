Huntington Beach promotes H.R. director to assistant city manager

Marissa Sur was previously the director of human resources in both Huntington Beach and Newport Beach.

Marissa Sur knows that many people don’t view working in human resources as exciting.

She also knows that H.R. work is about more than hiring and employee benefits.

“Specifically for me, my foundation in H.R. is specific to risk management,” she said. “We have the unique opportunity to work with every department in the city and learn the inner workings and operations — what they do, what their piece of the puzzle is so to speak — with the city.”

Sur, who had served as Huntington Beach’s H.R. director since April 2024, will be able to continue working with various city departments as she joins the city manager’s office. She has been promoted to assistant city manager.

“I’m extremely excited for this role,” said Sur, 37. “I really enjoy working in the public sector. With a background in H.R., I find I get my sense of purpose from customer service. By that, I mean doing what I can to help and support others. I’m looking forward to serving the city in this new role, and fulfilling that same purpose on a new level.”

Before joining Huntington Beach, Sur spent eight years working with the city of Newport Beach, becoming its H.R. manager in 2023.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Cal State Long Beach.

Sur will work under Travis Hopkins, who had been Surf City’s assistant city manager since 2019 before being promoted to city manager in March.

“Marissa has proven herself as a thoughtful and effective leader who brings a collaborative leadership style and extensive municipal experience to her new role,” Hopkins said in a statement. “Her background in human resources, labor relations and municipal operations will be invaluable as we continue advancing key projects and serving our residents.”

Sur said she realizes that she may have a learning curve joining the city manager’s office, but she is ready to hit the ground running.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity, and I’m really appreciative of Travis for having faith in me,” she said. “The goal is to ultimately support the City Council and the city manager, and work with the city departments to make this a great city.”