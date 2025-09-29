Advertisement
Newport Beach teen dies from injuries sustained in solo e-motorcycle collision

Jagger Boys, 16, of Newport Beach, died Friday from injuries after a Sept. 23 solo e-motorcyle crash near Superior Avenue.
Jagger Boys, 16, of Newport Beach, died Friday from injuries sustained in a Sept. 23 solo e-motorcyle crash near Superior Avenue and Nice Lane.
(Google Maps)
Sara Cardine.
By Sara Cardine
A local teen hospitalized last week after crashing on an e-motorcycle near the intersection of Superior Avenue and Nice Lane in Newport Beach died Friday after sustaining major injuries in the crash, City News Service reported.

Coroner’s officials have identified the rider of the vehicle as Jagger Boys, 16, of Newport Beach, an Orange County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told CNS Monday. The incident is being investigated by local police, who on Monday issued a release on the incident but declined to comment further.

Newport Beach police reported a call came into the department’s Communications Center Tuesday, Sept. 23, shortly before 6 p.m. regarding a solo traffic collision involving a minor on an e-motorcycle near the juncture of the two streets, according to the news release.

The intersection is located near the city’s Sunset Ridge Park, just north of Balboa Peninsula and less than one-half mile from Hoag Hospital.

Officers responded to the scene, located the victim and began rendering assistance until Newport Beach Fire Department medics arrived and transported Boys to a local trauma center. On Friday, the teen succumbed to his injuries, police reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the events leading up to it is asked to contact NBPD traffic investigator Austin Laverty at (949) 644-3747 or alaverty@nbpd.org.

Sara Cardine

Sara Cardine covers the city of Costa Mesa for the Daily Pilot. She came from the La Cañada Valley Sun, where she spent six years as the news reporter covering La Cañada Flintridge and received a first-place Public Service Journalism award from the California News Publishers Assn. She’s also worked at the Pasadena Weekly, Stockton Record and Lodi-News Sentinel, which instilled in her a love for community news. (714) 966-4627

